Daily Buzz: 13 October 2026

Top News

Ukraine Vows to Continue Retaliatory Strikes Against Russian Oil Refineries Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retaliate for Russia's continuing attacks on his nation's power grid, defying a Trump administration order to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. US President Donald Trump blames those strikes for triggering record diesel prices, though they began rising when the US and Israel attacked Iran more than seven months ago. Trump recently concluded a contentious deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the US to buy Russian diesel – in defiance of existing sanctions. He also announced a ceasefire in energy attacks by both countries that took Ukraine by surprise and has thus far elicited no response from Moscow other than continued strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. Zelensky said Kiev would stop attacks only if Russia reciprocates. Analysts said that is unlikely, given the Kremlin's strategy of trying to cripple electricity and heating supplies ahead of the traditionally cold Ukrainian winter. Trump is under pressure to reduce diesel prices ahead of November 3 mid-term elections, with polls showing they are swinging toward Democratic control of Congress. Prices of crude oil, from which diesel is refined, rose on Monday. Global benchmark Brent crude futures were priced at about US$106 a barrel in late New York trading.

US Professors Win 2026 Nobel in Economics American professors Robert E. Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford at Columbia University won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics for their models helping central banks and governments stabilize economies against external shocks. The Nobel committee said their work smooths economic "peaks and troughs" during downturns and crises, and has been applied globally.

Fire Destroys Oldest Covered Food Market in Paris Fire of undetermined cause tore through the oldest covered food market in Paris, a popular destination with tourists. Ariel Weil, mayor ⁠of central Paris, said the Marché des Enfants Rouges had been "totally destroyed." The market was established in 1615 during the reign of Louis XIII in the upscale Marais ⁠district. It took its name from a nearby orphanage, whose children wore red clothing.

Nepal Struck by Fresh Flash Flooding Flash floods again swept away homes and bridges in Nepal, but the destruction and human toll were nowhere near as catastrophic as the August disaster, when a portion of glacier dislodged, flooding downstream rivers, killing hundreds of people and leaving thousands missing. The latest flood, located on the Budhi Gandaki River, was apparently caused by a mountain landslide and occurred in a different section of the country, with five people reported missing and nearly 100 rescued.

Top Business

Tencent Proposing to Raise Up to US$4.5 Billion in New Debt Sales Chinese tech titan Tencent is proposing to issue a new series of US-dollar and offshore yuan bonds that could raise up to US$4.5 billion, Reuters reported, citing a term sheet it has viewed. The offering would comprise 10- and 20-year US dollar bonds, and 10- and 30-year yuan bonds. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are leading the dollar offering. The yuan portion is being handled by ICBC (Asia), Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, CITIC Securities, HSBC and JPMorgan. Tencent last tapped bond markets in June, raising US$4.66 billion from a four-part offering of US dollar and offshore yuan notes. The fundraising comes as technology companies globally are increasingly turning to debt markets to finance costly AI development. Tencent's capital expenditure, including AI infrastructure, computing equipment, software and data centers, more than doubled to 96.3 billion yuan (US$14.4 billion) in the first half from a ⁠year earlier.

Bohai Leasing Unit Places Mega Order for Boeing, Airbus Jets Bohai Leasing unit Avolon Holdings ordered 250 next-generation planes from Airbus and Boeing in deals valued at a combined 314.3 billion yuan (US$46.7 billion), locking in aircraft for future expansion amid lengthy supplier delivery cycles. Avolon signed an agreement to purchase 140 737 Max family jets from Boeing, with deliveries scheduled through the end of 2036, and 110 jets from Airbus' A320neo and A330neo series, with final delivery in 2035. The Airbus deal includes an option for 100 more planes. It's the largest combined order Avolon has ever placed with the two foreign carriers and one of the largest single new orders by an aircraft leasing company. Bohai Leasing holds a 70 percent stake in Avolon, with Japan's ORIX Group owning the rest.

China Printed Circuit Board Makers Reap Benefit of Strong AI Demand Shenzhen-based Kinwong, a maker of printed circuit boards, is forecasting that third-quarter profit will surge as much as 265 percent from a year earlier to 1.1 billion yuan (US$164 million) on as much as a 75 percent increase in revenue to 6 billion yuan. Strong market demand from AI data centers is also underpinning Guangzhou-based Delton Technology, which listed in Hong Kong last March. The company, which focuses on general-purpose servers, artificial intelligence servers, switching products and accelerator cards, is predicting net profit for the first three quarters of the 2026 will double from a year earlier to as high as 1.5 billion yuan. Guanghe Technology, a third circuit board maker, also forecast its nine-month profit will double to up to 1.5 billion yuan.

Volkswagen Deliveries Hit by China Slump Volkswagen's China deliveries plunged 38.5 percent in the third quarter, highlighting continuing pain in its largest overseas market. The German automaker delivered 405,800 vehicles in China during the quarter, compared with 660,300 units a year earlier. Global deliveries fell 14 percent to 1.9 million vehicles. For the first nine months, VW deliveries in China dropped 30 percent, while global deliveries declined 9 percent. Volkswagen has launched a major restructuring that includes deeper cost cuts and a reduction in its vehicle lineup.

MicuRx Pharma Licensing Deal Fails to Rouse Share Price China's MicuRx Pharmaceutical announced a licensing deal with Swiss partner ClerideBio Therapuetics valued at up to US$973 million. It relates to MicuRx's experimental cancer drug MRX-23 and proprietary development platform. However, the company's shares fell 3.1 percent in Shanghai as investor concerns persist after news last week that a cancer drug licensed by a China biotech company to a US firm failed clinical trials.

Economy & Markets

Chinese Banking Shares Stage a Rally Shares of some of China's biggest banks rose to records or multi-year highs on Monday after the government began sales of 300 billion yuan (US$44.8 billion) of special treasury bonds earmarked to recapitalize eight major state-owned banks and insurance companies. Investor sentiment toward the banking sector has also climbed on government measures to bolster the nation's residential home market with incentives and subsidies, and also on signs that banks' net interest margins are recovering after a slump. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares gained 2.7 percent, Agricultural Bank and China Construction Bank each added 3 percent, and Bank of China rose 2 percent.

Foxconn, Luxshare Precision Named in US Patent-Infringement Probe The US International Trade Commission has launched a formal investigation into claims by US-based Vicor Corp that 20 companies, including China's Luxshare Precision, Foxconn and Quanta Computer, infringed on its patents related to power systems for AI data center chips. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said its preliminary assessment indicates no material impact on operations or product shipments. Luxshare, a Chinese supplier of Apple, said it expects little negative impact since the products involved in the case haven't gone into mass production yet.

Strong Spending on AI Helps Buoy Asian Economies, IMF Chief Says Strong investment in AI infrastructure is keeping global growth at around 3 percent, with major benefits for many Asian economies that supply the hardware, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank that opened on Monday in Bangkok. The artificial intelligence investment boom could boost growth in advanced regional economies by up to a full percentage point, she said, and lift emerging Asian economies by up to 0.8 point. The meetings this week bring together global finance ministers and central bankers.

China Cuts Export Rebates on New Energy Cars China will cut export tax rebates for new energy vehicles and cancel rebates for some electronic cigarette products starting April 1, 2027, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration said. The export value-added tax rebate rate for new energy vehicles will be lowered to 9 percent from 13 percent, while VAT export rebates for electronic cigarette devices and related products will be removed. For products subject to consumption taxes, export consumption tax policies will remain unchanged, with existing tax refunds or exemption measures continuing to apply. The move is part of China's broader adjustment of export tax rebate policies as the country seeks to optimize trade incentives and improve the quality of foreign trade growth.

US Think Tank Projects Rising Chinese Debt Repayment Burden The US think tank Conference Board in a new report says debt repayments by China's central and local governments will reach 1.4 trillion yuan (US$209.5 billion) this year, accounting for 19 percent of the central government's general public budget – up from 12 percent in 2014. Local government debt interest expenses are growing at an annual rate of 16 percent, it said. Investment bank Morgan Stanley estimates China's public debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 122 percent by the end of this year.

Wenfeng Optoelectronics Begins Beijing IPO Wenfeng Optoelectronics, a specialty cable maker based in Anhui Province, launched its initial public offering on the Beijing Stock Exchange, seeking to raise 277 million yuan (US$41.4 million) to fund expansion of lightweight aerospace cables, specialty integrated cables and optoelectronic components. The company's products span six defense sectors – aviation, aerospace, ordnance, military electronics, naval vessels and the nuclear industry, with major clients including Chinese defense conglomerates AVIC and China Aerospace Science & Technology.

US Institution Sees US$10.3 Trillion in Spending on AI Data Centers US think tank Brookings Institution issued a new study predicting investment in American AI data center construction will reach US$10.3 trillion between 2025 and 2032, averaging approximately 3.6 percent of national gross domestic product a year – 1.6 times the peak of the railroad era and more than triple the internet boom. Columbia University professor Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh noted that as "hyperscaler" capital expenditures exceed operating cash flow, financing models are shifting to leasing, joint ventures and private credit to finance the buildout. About US$1.4 trillion in debt has already been issued, about half held by banks.

Some Researchers Said to Take Up Smoking, Believing AI Will Cure Cancer Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar said in a CBS interview that some AI researchers have started smoking to signal their belief that AI will cure cancer, calling the hype around the technology "mass psychosis" and "social delusion." He criticized what he called utopian faith in artificial general intelligence, which he said some in Silicon Valley treat as a "machine god."

AI Fuels Surge in Global Short-Drama Market AI-powered short dramas are gaining momentum globally, with ByteDance's overseas short drama app PineDrama emerging as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the market. Launched in December 2025, PineDrama has surpassed 100 million downloads and reached about 7 million daily active users, according to Sensor Tower data. Industry analysts said AI is reshaping short drama production by integrating script development, storyboarding, image generation, dubbing and editing into a more efficient workflow.

Corporate

AITO to Enter European Market by 2027 AITO, the electric vehicle brand co-developed by Huawei and carmaker Seres, will launch in Europe next year, according to Cailian. The brand's SUV lineup is on exhibition this week at the Paris Motor Show. Seres confirmed it is advancing AITO's global rollout while developing a comprehensive international sales and service network.

Xpeng Quickly Adapting Chinese Autopilot System to European Roads Chinese automaker Xpeng said it can rapidly adapt its advanced driver-assistance technology to European roads using relatively small amounts of data, allowing it to modify its software capabilities for different markets without rebuilding them from scratch. The company managed to fine-tune its system from one European country to another in about two weeks, Liu Xianming, Xpeng's head of general intelligence, told Bloomberg News in an interview ahead of the start of the Paris Motor Show, where Chinese carmakers are exhibiting a record 20 models. Concerns have been raised in the past about autopilot technology tested on Chinese roads being unsuitable for application overseas, where driving conditions may differ.

Ant Group Beta Tests New AI Lingguang Version Chinese fintech group Ant has reportedly started small-scale beta testing of its latest version of AI Lingguang, with full release expected later this month. The new version marks Lingguang's transformation from an AI assistant to an AI-native personal intelligent agent with long-term memory and the ability to proactively drive tasks. It's aimed at competing with Meta's Muse launched last month.

Yuanjie Tech Forecasts Up to 776 Percent Surge in Q3 Profit China's Yuanjie Technology is forecasting up to a 776 percent surge in third-quarter profit to 453 million yuan (US$68 million) from a year earlier, on revenue of as much as 700 million yuan. It said the earnings increase is primarily driven by robust data-center business expansion, with laser product shipments continuing to climb.

Infinigence AI Completes US$323.7 Million Funding Round Infinigence AI, a Chinese AI-native infrastructure provider, announced the completion of a fundraising round that secured 2.3 billion yuan (US$323.7 million), taking the company's total funding to 4.3 billion yuan since its founding. Infinigence, a spin-off from Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has attracted a diverse group of backers, including state-owned funds, industry giants such as Tencent, Baidu and Lenovo, and financial investors like Sequoia China.

Chery Recalls Omoda 5 in Malaysia Over Axle Failure Chery Auto's Omoda 5 model has been withdrawn from Malaysia after a rear-axle detachment on a car driving there. Malaysian regulators suspended the model's certification. Chery attributed the failure to insufficient welding strength and recalled 8,878 now-discontinued vehicles for free part replacements.

Tianfeng, Hongtai to Raise Investment in Technology Innovation Tianfeng Securities said it plans to join controlling shareholder Hongtai Group in a capital increase for Hongtai Qihang Enterprise Management Partnership, raising registered capital from 50 million yuan to 5 billion yuan (US$747 million), with a focus on technological innovation and strategic emerging industries. The move supports Hubei Province's efforts to build the Wuhan Regional Science and Technology Innovation Center, and highlights a swing in China's brokerage industry toward greater investment in advanced technologies.