Daily Buzz: 26 August 2026

Top News

China Condemns US Plan to Starve the Iranian Economy China condemned Washington's new economic war against Iran, saying that placing sanctions on countries that trade with Iran is "illegal" and contrary to international law. China, Russia, India and Turkey are among countries with longstanding economic ties with Iran. China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jin said China's commercial relations with Iran have always been conducted within the framework of international law and China will protect its legitimate rights and interests. "Economic warfare and maximum pressure do not help solve problems," he said. "Instead, they only escalate tensions and conflicts, create spillover risks and disrupt the global economic and financial order." The new Trump administration sanctions program, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, is a shift from military warfare to economic pressure to try to force Iranian capitulation. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in announcing the sanctions regime, called it the "single greatest financial offensive ever." The attempt to squeeze Iran's trade lifelines targets commercial trade related to aviation, shipping, technology, gold and digital assets, but details of specific actions haven't been released. Tehran has warned of retaliation against any country that bows to US pressure. Global benchmark Brent crude futures prices dropped about 5 percent on eased fears of escalating military attacks in the six-month war. They closed New York trading at about US$87 a barrel. Meanwhile, Iran and Oman outlined a joint proposal to establish a temporary shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz that they both straddle. The plan also includes efforts to remove mines from the maritime corridor. The US claims all mines have already been removed. There has been no mention yet of any possible tolls on ships allowed to transit the strait.

Unitree's Stellar Market Debut Fades as Robot Novelty Wears Thin Unitree Technology, which listed on Shanghai's STAR Market a week ago with all guns blazing, has stumbled since its debut, with about 100 billion yuan (US$15 billion) wiped from its market capitalization in the first week of trading. The humanoid robot maker's 6.1 billion (US$905 million) IPO, priced at 150.80 yuan per share, closed its first day of trading on August 19 at 845 yuan a share. Yesterday, its shares, traded under the name Yushu Technology, slipped 0.5 percent to close at 602.80 yuan. Analysts said the hoopla surrounding robots – their feats of dancing, racing, playing soccer and performing martial arts – has given way to a more sober reality: When will humanoid robots be commercially profitable in more practical uses? China is the world's biggest maker of robots, and the domestic industry is now crowded with robotics companies hoping to cash in on the craze. In another humiliation, Unitree robots failed to win any medals at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing over the weekend. At the event, Unitree's founder Wang Xingxing said the company is working to bring robots into households and factories to carry out useful tasks.

For China Carmakers, Robotics Is the Logical Next Step Chinese automakers are continuing to expand into robotics, leveraging autonomous-driving technology that be applied to robots. Startup Leapmotor said this week became the latest company eyeing such expansion. Vice President Li Tengfei told and earnings conference that information on the company's plans will be released soon. Its Lingsheng Power Technology subsidiary, set up with a robotics focus, was registered in July. Leapmotor would be joining other Chinese carmakers, including Xpeng, BYD and Chery, that are expanding into robotics. Xpeng this week announced US$900 million in new funding for its robotics unit Dogotix.

Top Business

Great Wall Motor Profit Drops, but Export Sales Surge Great Wall Motor, one of China's leading automakers, reported a 61 percent drop in first-half profit to 2.5 billion yuan (US$372 million) on a 10.6 percent gain in revenue to 102.1 billion yuan. The company said it suffered foreign-exchange losses as a rising yuan reduced the value of overseas earnings. Export sales surged 45 percent to 289,016 vehicles, exceeding domestic sales of 286,748, which fell 22.5 percent. Spending on research and development increased 7.7 percent to 4.5 billion yuan. The company said it continued to improve its presence in core markets in Australia, the Middle East, South America, Southeast Asia and the EU, with 1,600 overseas sales channels to date. Great Wall said it is in a transition to smart driving technology. In the second quarter, extrapolated net profit fell 67 percent from a year earlier to 1.5 billion yuan, but rebounded from profit of 945 million yuan in the first quarter. The company sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles and pickup trucks under brands that include its namesake models, Haval, Tank, Wey and Ora.

Jiangxi Copper Doubles Profit on High Global Prices Jiangxi Copper, China's largest miner and refiner of the metal, said first-half net income doubled from a year earlier to 8.9 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion), as record high global prices pushed revenue 20 percent higher to 307.2 billion yuan. The company said it has expanded its reserves and completed the acquisition of Ecuador-based SolGold. Copper and gold are found in tandem in geological deposits. Copper is vital in production of electrical wiring, plumbing pipes, renewable energy systems, and metal alloys like brass and bronze.

Innovent Profit Climbs as Drug Sales Accelerate Innovent Biologics, a Chinese developer and seller of medicines for cancer and chronic diseases, said first-half profit jumped 50 percent to 1.25 billion yuan (US$186 million), while revenue rose 45 percent to 8.6 billion yuan, as product revenue grew faster than the overall business. Product sales jumped 57 percent to 8.2 billion yuan, supported by the company's cancer-drug portfolio and newer medicines in metabolic, cardiovascular, ophthalmic and autoimmune diseases. The results show that drug sales, rather than licensing payments alone, remain the main engine of Innovent's expansion. Still, licensing has materially strengthened its finances. The company had 30.2 billion yuan in cash at the end of July after signing partnerships with Takeda, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Ollin and Spero over the previous 10 months. Innovent set a target of 35 billion yuan to 40 billion yuan in annual revenue by 2030 and said it aims to advance at least five drugs into global multiregional Phase III trials.

China Oilfield Services Reports Profit Gain on Drilling Services China Oilfield Services, the country's largest offshore oilfield services provider, reported first-half net profit rose 2.8 percent to 2.1 billion yuan (US$318 million), while revenue increased 1.9 percent to 23.7 billion yuan. Operating profit rose a stronger 16 percent to 3.4 billion yuan, led by drilling services, where operating profit surged 68 percent. The company attributed the improvement mainly to new overseas projects and the full utilization of high-day-rate drilling rigs in the North Sea. The gains were partly offset by foreign-exchange losses, which jumped to 556 million yuan from 96 million yuan a year earlier on the stronger yuan. International revenue rose about 8.9 percent to 6 billion yuan, compared with broadly flat domestic revenue. The company also cut first-half capital expenditure by half to 1.3 billion yuan.

China Satcom Reports Continuing Slump in Profit China Satellite Communications Group, a core subsidiary under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, reported first-half net profit slumped 37 percent from a year earlier to 113 million yuan (US$16.8 million), while revenue edged up 0.7 percent to 1.3 billion yuan. As China's leading telecoms operator with independently controllable commercial communications-broadcasting satellites, the company said it has entered a period of intensive depreciation of fixed assets that raised its costs, and rising competition in overseas markets also cut into profits. The profit decrease slowed from the tumble of 56 percent on an annual basis in the first half of 2025.

Laopu Gold Profit Jumps on Demand for Heritage Jewelry Laopu Gold, a Chinese jewelry brand based on heritage-gold craftsmanship, reported first-half revenue of 19.8 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion), up 60 percent from a year earlier, with profit surging 88 percent to 4.3 billion yuan. Its gross margin rose to 41 percent, and net margin reached 21.5 percent. The company attributed the gains partly to lower-cost inventory, a February price adjustment and growing revenue scale. Laopu's premium market position is driving the growth. Sales performance rose 61 percent, while online revenue jumped 172 percent and overseas revenue more than doubled. Goldware sales also grew at a triple-digit rate, as high-end consumers increasingly treat gold as both a luxury item and collectible. Global spot gold rose to US$4,624.87 per ounce on Tuesday, after earlier hitting its highest level since May 14, providing a favorable backdrop for the brand's premium gold jewelry business.

Economy & Markets

Chinese Central Bank Tightens Medium-Term Liquidity The People's Bank of China is moderately withdrawing medium-term liquidity from the market, Yicai reported. The central bank conducted a one-year medium-term lending facility operation of 500 billion yuan (US$74 billion) yesterday through variable-rate tenders with a fixed quantity. With 600 billion yuan of medium-term lending facility loans maturing this week, that represents a net reduction of 100 billion yuan. The bank also announced it will conduct overnight reverse repurchase operations at a fixed interest rate between August 27 and September 1, with the maximum daily amount set at 600 billion yuan to meet the banking system's short-term liquidity needs.

UDI Robot Joins Pipeline for Hong Kong IPOs UDI Robot, a unit of Shenzhen Udi Technology, passed its listing hearing for an IPO in Hong Kong, joining a long parade of Chinese robotics companies going public. The amount the company seeks to raise hasn't been disclosed. UDI makes robots deployed for indoor and outdoor cleaning, hotel services, entertainment and catering deliveries. Last year, it was ranked as China's third-largest commercial services robotics company. UDI's first-quarter revenue rose 5.7 percent to 76.5 million yuan (US$11.4 million), but it reported a loss of 31.2 million yuan.

China Amends Traffic Safety Law to Include Autonomous Vehicles China is amending its Road Traffic Safety Law to include a section on autonomous vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported. The addition, still in the proposal stage, would hold manufacturers or importers of the vehicles liable for traffic infractions committed while vehicles are in self-driving mode. Vehicles in assisted-driving mode would be subject to existing traffic regulations. China is the world's biggest market for autonomous vehicles.

Corporate

Eoptolink Profit, Revenue Double on Global AI Demand Eoptolink, one of the three top Chinese makers of optical modules used in high bandwidth data communications, posted doubled revenue growth in the first half, reflecting surged global demand for AI computing power. Eoptolink's revenue hit 20.9 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion) in the first half, up 100 percent from a year earlier. Net profit rose 91 percent to 7.5 billion yuan. Chinese optical-modules companies are benefiting from the rapid rollout of high-speed 800 gigabyte-per-second and 1.6 terabyte-per-second products required for massive AI infrastructure by global terminal customers.

WuXi Biologics Profit Rises on Higher Gross Margin WuXi Biologics, a provider of biologics discovery, development and manufacturing services, said first-half revenue rose 18 percent to 11.8 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), while profit attributable to shareholders gained 4.3 percent to 2.4 billion yuan. The gap masked a sharper improvement in its core operations. Gross margin expanded 3.5 percentage points to 46.2 percent, which the company attributed to operating leverage, improved capacity utilization and productivity gains. North American revenue increased 14 percent by calculation to 6.9 billion yuan, while revenue from the Chinese mainland increased 51 percent to nearly 2 billion yuan from a smaller year-earlier base.

Hengli Hydraulic Revenue Surges, Profit Edges Up Hengli Hydraulic reported a 0.5 percent rise in first-half profit to 1.4 billion yuan (US$208.3 million) on a revenue surge of 32 percent to 6.8 billion yuan. The company's top institutional investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore fund GIC. Hengli's linear actuator products have entered mass production and delivery, with precision ball screws, linear guides and electric cylinders already supplied in volume. The products are expected to benefit from industrial automation and the electrification of construction equipment in the near term, with emerging opportunities in humanoid robots. Analysts said the market may be underestimating Hengli's transition from hydraulic components to electric actuator platforms.

Sinotrans Revenue Falls 8.1 Percent on Weaker Cross-Border Trade China's logistics firm Sinotrans reported an 8.1 drop in first-half revenue to 46.5 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion), with an 11 percent drop in profit to 1.72 billion yuan, as weaker cross-border e-commerce business weighed on growth. Revenue from the company's professional logistics services gained 0.7 percent, agency-related businesses rose 1 percent and its e-commerce segment dropped 68 percent. Sinotrans said it optimized scheduled cargo routes and exited some low-efficiency e-commerce logistics and platform businesses to cope with higher fuel costs and changes in European e-commerce tax policies.

Haidilao Posts Higher Revenue on Delivery Services Haidailao International, China's largest hot pot restaurant chain, said first-half profit increased 4.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.5 billion yuan (US$374 million) on a 7.9 percent gain in revenue to 22.3 billion yuan. At the end of June, the company had 1,389 restaurants, compared with 1,363 a year earlier. The delivery business was the fastest-growing business segment, with revenue jumping 121 percent to 2 billion yuan.