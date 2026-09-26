Top News

Chinese President Ends Washington Trip Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a three-day visit to Washington on Friday, with a 21-gun salute farewelling him at the airport. Xi and the US President Donald Trump talked about trade and artificial intelligence (AI) among other issues. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that details of the talks will be released on Monday. Xi's first visit to the US since 2015 was filled with pomp and bonhomie. Xi said he will send a pair of pandas to Zoo Atlanta, and in brief remarks at a state dinner thrown in his honor, he said a common understanding on many issues was reached, adding new substance to a constructive China-US relationship. A commentary published on the trip by Xinhua news agency said China-US relations stand at a new historical starting point and the interests of both nations are deeply intertwined, providing plenty of room for them to work together. "I think it's a great success," Hai Zhao, director of international political studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said of the summit. "The Chinese people are very happy to see that President Xi is very well received in Washington."

Iran Proposes Reopening of Strait of Hormuz in a Week if Conditions Met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York that his country has proposed a deal to the US that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened within a week if "necessary conditions are met." He said those conditions were contained within the memorandum of understanding signed with the US in June, an agreement that subsequently broke down. It stipulated an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, a phased release of frozen Iranian assets and a moratorium on Iran's nuclear-weapons program. "The choice now rests with the US," Araghchi told reporters. In a speech to the UN earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump threatened to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal were forthcoming. Separately, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will hold a high-level meeting under their joint defense pact to discuss ways to support the kingdom against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The US earlier declined a Saudi request for help in stopping the attacks, which have hit Saudi oil facilities, including its shipping port on the Red Sea. Global benchmark Brent crude futures ended New York trading at US$104.32 a barrel, down slightly.

Ukraine Says Patriot-Missile License in the Bag Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said agreements are now in place with the US to grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors. Trump suggested the technology be shared with Ukraine back in July, but later appeared to be having second thoughts. Ukraine's supply of Patriots has been diminished by the war with Russia, and resupplies have been hampered by the Iran war and ally nations rushing to ramp up their own defenses. It will take some time before Patriots can roll off production lines in Ukraine.

Canada Prime Minister Says 'Remote' Possibility of US Attack Can't Be Ignored Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a New York Times interview this week that he has considered what he termed the remote possibility of US military action against Canada. He said it would be irresponsible for him, as leader of the country, not to "look at extreme tail risk" and not be prepared for it. Relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated since US President Trump started his second term, with Trump suggesting several times that Canada should become the 51st state. The two countries are now engaged in a tariff war.

Top Business

TikTok to Pay US$300 Million in US Case Alleging Harm to Young Users TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance agreed to pay up to US$300 million to settle a court case in the US state of Alabama over allegations that its social media platform is designed to addict children and teenagers, and misled ⁠consumers about its safety. It's one of several similar cases in the US involving popular social media platforms and their alleged harmful effects on the mental health of young people. Separately, TikTok also agreed to pay a 12.7-million-pound (US$16.8 million) fine to the UK data watchdog after dropping its appeal against a ruling that it did not do enough to keep children below the age of 13 off its platform. TikTok has more than 30 million users in Britain.

OpenAI Set to Unveil New Cybersecurity AI Model OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, the GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune magazine reported. The move comes amid global debate about the security of AI, with numerous breaches reported in recent months. OpenAI earlier warned that its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said this week that an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal. The GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at a company event in San Francisco next week, Reuters reported.

AI Investment May Top US$2 Trillion This Year Global private-sector investment in artificial intelligence could exceed US$2 trillion this year, the International Monetary Fund said in its latest annual report. The IMF cited outside estimates that AI-related investment helped lift US economic growth by about 0.5 percentage point in 2025. Faster productivity growth in the US in recent years may also partly reflect the early benefits of AI adoption, it said. But the investment boom carries financial risks. As AI infrastructure and projects expand, some high-cost investments are becoming increasingly reliant on debt financing, the IMF said. If future returns fall short of expectations, a sharp correction in asset valuations could follow, potentially eroding wealth and prompting companies to cut jobs, it warned.

DeepSeek Harness Desktop Installer Circulates in Developer Community Without any official announcement, the DeepSeek Harness desktop client installer has started circulating in developer communities. After verification from multiple sources, the client's code signature points to DeepSeek's corporate entity, and the download source matches the company's official domain. However, the build remains in preview stage and has not been formally released. According to download links circulating in the community, both Mac and Windows versions are installable at version V0.1.7-rc.1, with Linux not yet supported. Upon installation, the client's built-in update function indicates that version V0.1.7-rc.2 is already available, suggesting the development team is refining it rapidly.

Google Poised to Launch Orbital Test of AI Computing Prospects Alphabet's Google said it will launch a prototype satellite next week in its first orbital test of Project Suncatcher, a research effort to explore whether space could potentially host large AI computing infrastructure. Companies including SpaceX and Starcloud are pursuing plans to deploy data centers in low Earth orbit to harness near-continuous sunlight to power energy-intensive AI computing and to sidestep terrestrial constraints on electricity supplies. The new mission, scheduled to fly on SpaceX's Transporter-18 in partnership with satellite company Planet Labs, will assess how Google's AI hardware withstands launch forces, radiation and extreme temperatures.

Economy & Markets

Holiday Travel Surges Across China Amid Big Holiday Season China's travel sector is showing a big surge, starting with Friday's Mid-Autumn Festival and expected to continue through the seven-day National Day holiday that begins on October 1. Bookings for domestic flights during the long holiday are up over 60 percent from a year earlier, and Shanghai's main railway station has already hit peak passenger flows. Tourists are strongly favoring domestic destinations like Xinjiang and Yunnan, alongside international trips to Europe and Southeast Asia.

EcoCeres Reported to Be Planning US$1 Billion IPO in Hong Kong EcoCeres, a Hong Kong-based producer of renewable fuels backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, plans to raise about US$1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, Reuters reported. The company, which began operating its first biofuel plant in China in 2021, supplies sustainable aviation fuel to carriers such as Qantas, Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa. The listing will test investor sentiment toward the sector amid global de-carbonization targets for aviation.

Two Chinese Battery Firms Cleared for Hong Kong Listings Shanghai-based Putailai New Energy Technology and Shenzhen-based Capchem Technology both received Chinese regulatory approval for proposed listings in Hong Kong, adding to a wave of Chinese battery-industry companies seeking offshore funding. Putailai plans to issue up to 269.3 million shares, while Capchem plans to issue up to 96.3 million, according to company announcements on Thursday. The two companies, both already listed on China's mainland, are awaiting Hong Kong regulatory approval. Putailai reported first-half revenue of 10.1 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), up 43 percent from a year earlier, while Capchem's revenue rose 76 percent to 7.5 billion yuan.

China Brokerages Fined Over Real-Name Account Flaws Chinese brokerages Guosheng Securities and Xiangcai Securities were fined a combined 2.4 billion yuan (US$350 million) for failure to properly implement the real-name account registration system, which is a safeguard against money-laundering. Both firms were banned from opening new accounts for three months. Six senior Guosheng executives also received fines from the securities regulator in Jiangxi Province, and five staff at Xiangcai drew fines from regulators in Hunan Province. Xiangcai was also placed under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for suspected violations related to inadequate internal controls, abnormal trading management, IT compliance and employee integrity management.

Trump Voices Concerns Over Yen Weakness US President Donald Trump expressed concerns over weakness in the yen during talks in New York with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week. She reportedly responded by calling the yen's value "a problem." A weaker yen makes exports cheaper and Japanese autos and other products more attractive overseas. The yen was trading in Asia on Friday at around 158.70 to the dollar, up from a low of 153.54 two weeks ago. The US and Japan jointly intervened in currency markets in July to boost the yen. At the time, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that "disorderly yen markets could destabilize global markets."

Zhongji Innolight Completes Share Buyback China's Zhongji Innolight, the world's largest maker of optical transceivers for artificial intelligence data centers and cloud systems, completed a 5-billion-yuan (US$745.4 million) share buyback in just 17 trading days, a pace far exceeding market expectations. It repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of about 884 yuan. It was the company's first buyback in three-and-a-half years.

China Outbound Direct Investment Slips 0.6 Percent China's total outbound direct investment across all industries in the first eight months of the year declined 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 778.5 billion yuan (US$113.4 billion), according to government figures. Chinese domestic investors made direct investments, excluding financial market transactions, in 8,424 foreign companies.

Chinese Automakers Slash Prices, Subsidize Sales Chinese automakers are heavily promoting vehicle sales as the market enters what is called the "Golden September, Silver October" peak season. Over 30 brands, including Xiaomi and Tesla, which operates a mega-factory in Shanghai, are offering incentives that include cash discounts and trade-in bonuses. At the same time, local governments are rolling out consumer subsidies. Gansu Province, for example, has allocated 6 million yuan (US$857,140) to subsidize purchases. The auto industry is hoping the current sales season will help repair slumping profits in the first seven months of 2026, which fell 20 percent from a year earlier to 216.2 billion yuan and saw profit margins shrink to just 1.5 percent.

Deep Dive

China-US Summit Raises Issues Around AI and How Cooperation Can Shape Its Development The big question in AI technology is whether the US and China can converge on goals for the development of AI and how convergence could work to the benefit of all. With both countries investing heavily in AI and this week's Washington summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, the question weighs heavily on the path forward.

Corporate

Mech-Mind Revenue Jumps, but Robotics Maker Still Posts a Loss Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies reported a 55 percent increase in first-half revenue to 237 million yuan (US$35.3 million) in its first earnings report since listing in Hong Kong, as demand for its robotics technology continues to grow. New orders reached 335 million yuan, up 75 percent from a year earlier, while orders on hand more than doubled to 177 million yuan as of June 30, the company said. However, the company posted a loss of about 100 million yuan for the period, broadly unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue from robot guidance, which uses the company's "eyes, brain and hands" technology, accounted for 91 percent of revenue, and overseas sales jumped 68 percent to 99.5 million yuan.

RAAS Blood to Acquire Boehringer Ingelheim's China Unit Shanghai-based RAAS Blood Products said this week it will acquire 100 percent of the shares of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's biopharmaceuticals unit in China for a maximum 20 million yuan (US$3 million) in cash. The deal by China's leading supplier of blood products comes as RAAS turns to new drug discovery as a second growth engine amid falling profits from blood products. It's now focusing on developing multiple antibody drugs in fields including coagulation, autoimmune diseases and inflammation, Yicai reported. Boehringer Ingelheim has come under pressure in China as domestic drug makers make inroads in its business, with its China unit reporting a first-quarter loss of 16.7 million yuan.

LB Group to Acquire Control of Australian Mineral Sands Projects China's LB Group, a global supplier of titanium dioxide, said this week it plans to acquire control of two mineral sands projects north of Perth in Australia for A$160 million (US$113 million) to strengthen its access to raw materials. It plans to buy an 80 percent stake in the Durack and Yandanooka projects from a unit of Image Resources in a cash and assets deal, Yicai reported.

Zijin Longking to Invest US$232 Million in Green Energy at South America Mines Zijin Longking will invest US$232 million to expand green energy infrastructure at two gold mines in South America operated by its major shareholder, China's Zijin Mining Group. The investment will replace a greater share of diesel generation with solar power and battery storage to lower operating costs. The mines are in Suriname and Guyana. Shanghai-listed Longking supplies air pollution control equipment and develops new energy power projects.