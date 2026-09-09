Defining Reality: What Must Remain Human?

Editor's Note: Eleven scholars and practitioners address a question that has moved from philosophy into daily life: As artificial intelligence reshapes how we think and work, who retains the authority to define what is real and what does it mean to act with judgment? This is the third of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, under the theme "Defining Reality: Governance, Truth and Civilizations in the Era of AI." China Biz Buzz convened the exchange of views at the forum.

AI can accelerate learning, automate judgment and expand the range of choices available to us. But greater capability does not settle a more difficult question: Which human capacities, decisions and forms of authority should we deliberately preserve – even when machines can perform the task faster or better? Three experts from different fields share their views on the subject.



What happens when the answer becomes cheap? Simon Koo Executive Director, Beijing Center for Chinese Studies Koo argues that AI is changing not only how quickly people learn but also what institutions and economies are able to value. AI dramatically compresses time-to-answer. A student who once spent two hours researching a question may receive a sophisticated explanation in 10 minutes. That can be genuine progress. But education is not only about reaching a conclusion. It is also about formation, which is the slower process through which a person develops judgment, character, adaptability and a sense of responsibility. Some of that formation happens in the parts of learning that efficiency metrics struggle to capture – hesitation, revision, confronting contradictory evidence, discovering that a question was framed badly, or learning to distinguish what is merely convenient from what is actually worth pursuing. Koo's concern is structural. An AI-driven economy is exceptionally good at measuring speed, output and scale. It is much worse at pricing the long-term value of discernment, judgment and character. Yet those are precisely the capacities an AI-saturated workforce may increasingly depend on. The risk is therefore not simply that students learn faster. It is that institutions begin optimizing around what can easily be measured and quietly underinvest in what cannot.



Should agency come before intelligence? Zhan Yiwen Assistant professor, Department of Philosophy, Peking University Zhan argues that debates on AI often begin with the wrong concept. We ask how intelligent a system is, how many problems it can solve and whether its performance approaches or exceeds our own. But human agency, he argues, is not simply general intelligence plus a set of goals. Human beings do more than pursue objectives effectively. We decide what matters, whether we can endorse a goal, who we are becoming and to whom we are responsible. Zhan describes these capacities in terms of practical understanding, or the ability to orient ourselves within a field of values and possibilities rather than merely optimize within it. That distinction becomes more important as AI begins to mediate human choice. AI systems can influence not only beliefs and preferences, but also what appears salient, worthwhile, possible or futile. The risk is therefore not simply that a machine makes decisions for us. It is that outsourcing practical judgment may gradually reshape the field within which our own decisions are made. For Zhan, protecting human agency means protecting the conditions under which people can form, revise and genuinely own their practical orientations. The central question is no longer only what AI can or cannot do, but what its presence makes possible for human beings to do – and to become.

