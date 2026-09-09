Defining Reality: When AI Hits the Real World

Editor's Note: Eleven scholars and practitioners address a question that has moved from philosophy into daily life: As artificial intelligence reshapes how we think and work, who retains the authority to define what is real and what does it mean to act with judgment? This is the final leg of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, under the theme "Defining Reality: Governance, Truth and Civilizations in the Era of AI." China Biz Buzz convened the exchange of views at the forum.

As AI hits the real world, philosophers ask what responsibility humans should cede and what they should retain. Deployment makes us choose. In infrastructure, companies and the global AI economy, "humans in the loop" quickly becomes a harder question: which human, doing what, with how much real authority? AI stops being abstract when it enters the physical world, be it at a workplace, in an electricity system or on a corporate balance sheet.



When does AI become real value? Wang Di Chief Technology Officer, StarCharge For Wang, the significance of AI is not simply that it can make an existing process faster or cheaper. The more important test is whether it becomes embedded deeply enough in an industry to produce tangible value for users and the wider public. That is how StarCharge frames its use of AI across charging infrastructure, energy storage, microgrids, virtual power plants and energy digitalization. The company describes its goal as moving from "visible AI" to "tangible value" – making energy systems smarter and more reliable while ensuring that technological gains reach more people. Wang's argument also extends beyond efficiency. StarCharge links AI-enabled energy systems to resilience and equity, testing whether infrastructure can respond more intelligently to changing demand, whether new capabilities can be distributed more broadly and whether digital-energy technologies can improve access rather than simply optimize existing assets. The broader test for industrial AI, then, is not how sophisticated the model appears. It is whether intelligence becomes useful enough, reliable enough and widely distributed enough to change the physical systems people actually depend on. The question remains: If AI is only visible in the technology but not felt in the value it creates, has it really been deployed?



Who is hidden behind "artificial" intelligence? Levi Checketts Associate Director, Centre for Applied Ethics, Hong Kong Baptist University Checketts begins with a simple challenge to the image of AI as autonomous or almost weightless: Behind every apparently frictionless system is a human infrastructure that is easy to ignore. Data annotators, content moderators, rare-earth miners, electronics workers and remote operators all perform labor on which AI systems depend. Much of that work remains invisible when artificial intelligence is described as miraculous, self-sufficient or fully automated. Checketts compares this hidden structure to Ursula K. Le Guin's "The Ones Who Walk Away" from Omelas: a story about a prosperous society whose comfort depends on suffering kept out of sight. For him, the deeper issue is not only labor conditions but moral valuation. AI debates increasingly celebrate intelligence, capability and productivity. Checketts warns that human dignity cannot depend on how intelligent, efficient or economically productive a person is. Measuring human worth by proximity to an ideal of superior intelligence risks marginalizing those who do not fit it. The industry promises productivity gains and lower costs while still depending on a global workforce to perform tasks machines cannot. Wealth and power can concentrate among firms and investors, while workers absorb disruption and risk. Ethical governance, in this view, cannot stop at whether a model is safe or well behaved. It must also ask how the system is built, whose labor sustains it and who benefits from the value it creates. Checketts ultimately poses a larger question: will AI reproduce an economy that treats people mainly as costs to be reduced, or can technological development be organized around human agency, decent work, the common good and ecological sustainability?



If what matters most cannot be measured Andrew Ma Head of Knowledge and Data Development, Turing.ai Ma approaches AI from a tension inside technology companies themselves. Managers are expected to deliver returns, improve efficiency and respond to investors. But they also carry responsibilities toward employees, teams and the communities affected by technological change. That means decisions about automation cannot be reduced to a spreadsheet. Efficiency and output are relatively easy to measure. Many of the things that give work and life meaning are not. Trust, social connection, care, judgment and ordinary human contribution may never appear clearly in a performance metric. For Ma, this is ultimately a question of human agency that does not simply mean having unlimited choices. It means having the freedom to develop capacities, pursue excellence and contribute to something beyond oneself. AI can expand that freedom, but it can also narrow it. Algorithmic manipulation, excessive automation, deskilling and the acceleration of everyday life may make systems more convenient or productive while leaving people with less meaningful control over how they work and live. Ma is not arguing against technological change. His question is what that change should serve. If efficiency becomes the final measure of value, organizations risk discounting precisely those human contributions that are hardest to quantify. The goal, he argues, should be AI that supports human development, strengthens communities and remains accountable to human flourishing.

