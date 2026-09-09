Defining Reality: When the Machine Speaks

Editor's Note: Eleven scholars and practitioners address a question that has moved from philosophy into daily life: As artificial intelligence reshapes how we think and work, who retains the authority to define what is real and what does it mean to act with judgment? This is the second of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, under the theme "Defining Reality: Governance, Truth and Civilizations in the Era of AI." China Biz Buzz convened the exchange of views at the forum.

Two researchers from computer science and engineering examine what happens when AI becomes the medium through which reality is represented, and find that the infrastructure of truth is more fragile than it appears. Language and image are the two primary channels through which humans establish shared reality. The researchers comment on how AI is transforming both – not only by producing convincing fakes, but by changing the conditions under which any claim can be trusted.



Is AI really just predicting the next word? David Chiang Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Notre Dame Calling a large language model a "next-word predictor" is technically true. Chiang argues that the misleading word is "just." At the level of pre-training, the models do learn by predicting what comes next from patterns derived from enormous amounts of data. But the conversational AI people actually use has additional layers. Post-training, human feedback, system instructions, memory and reasoning processes all help shape how a model follows instructions, answers questions and solves problems. Therefore, describing a deployed chatbot as sophisticated "autocomplete" leaves out much of how its behavior is constructed. Yet Chiang also returns to the truth inside the original claim. Alignment, memory and apparent reasoning remain deeply entangled with language. Instructions arrive through language. Memories are supplied through language. Even values such as helpfulness and harmlessness are partly implemented by changing which linguistic responses a model is more likely to produce. Language, in other words, is not simply an interface placed on top of an independent intelligence. It is part of the mechanism through which the system behaves. That has consequences beyond computer science. Research suggests that models can behave differently when the same problem is expressed in different languages, including for questions involving moral and political judgment. If the same ethical question produces different answers when asked in Chinese and English, the problem is not simply which answer is "correct." It raises a deeper question about where the model's apparent judgment comes from.

