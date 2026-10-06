EY's Advice on Tech Adoption: AI Keeps the Books, People Define the Value

Every chief financial officer I speak with of late echoes the same two sentiments: AI will fundamentally transform finance, yet their own transformation is moving nowhere near as fast as they would like. The gap between the two statements is where the future of AI finance will be decided. EY's survey of 1,610 chief financial officers and senior finance leaders across 28 countries and 22 industries found that 60 percent believed they should be defining and shaping the creation of value for their employers. A mere 12 percent said the outcomes of their finance transformations in the past two years have exceeded expectations. Ambition, it turns out, is not the bottleneck; execution is. So why does this "hot technology, cold landing" phenomenon persist? In my experience, organizations consistently stumble in two areas. The first trap is procuring technology before addressing data and talent issues. Sixty percent of the chief financial officers in our survey cited data quality and bias as significant challenges – a fear of AI being too risky to deploy. Yet many still start with the model rather than the data, building advanced capabilities on foundations too weak to support them. The second trap is grafting AI onto legacy processes. As Joseph Wolk, chief financial officer of Johnson & Johnson, put it, "If you simply layer AI onto existing ways of working, you risk embedding the same inefficiencies that were already there." The right question isn't "where can we apply AI?" but rather "what fundamental problem are we trying to solve?"

Credit: Ti Gong

The most common question I get from companies just starting out is: Where do we begin and in what order? Yes, there is a sequence, and it's rarely where most companies start. The place to start is reshaping processes, redefining roles and creating space for experimentation. Without that, data have nowhere to land. Next up is building a data foundation. That means establishing a single source of truth that data assets, integrating an environment, social and governance framework, and inserting metrics in core key metrics into your key performance indicators. And finally comes narrative. A story without underlying data is just fiction. Notably, while 68 percent of surveyed chief financial officers said new skills and leadership styles are required, people and culture leadership ranks only fifth in development priorities. This disconnect, where awareness outpaces resource allocation, is a true bottleneck. When it comes to the roadmap, the chief executive officer must be the owner, not merely the sponsor. This means dictating the sequence of investment, defining which decisions AI will inform and balancing growth with defense mechanisms. Currently, most AI in finance is defensive: fraud detection, compliance monitoring, and anomaly flagging. These are necessary, but they only keep you safe. The real prize lies in growth, and this is where conviction falters. Fewer than half of those surveyed saw significant potential in data analytics, growth forecasting or dynamic pricing. Slice that finding by AI preparedness, and the divide sharpens. Among AI-ready organizations, 68 percent see the potential in growth forecasting, compared with just 30 percent for the rest. Technology is not the differentiator; preparedness is. A chief financial officer who plays only defense will eventually be replaced by one who plays both. Financial statements tell you what happened in the grammar of accounting. A value story tells you where value comes from and why it will endure in a language both board and investors can act upon. Three elements matter most: where value is created, how resilient that value is and how it grows. Today, only 27 percent of chief executive officers say their businesses view finance primarily as a strategic partner in value creation. In a market that screens for long-term value, silence is not neutrality. If the chief executive officer doesn't frame the narrative, someone else will. The capability gaps in our research are no mystery. Closing them requires a deliberate decision on resource allocation. Consider where the hours actually go. Chief financial officers we surveyed said they devote 47 percent of their capacity to operational tasks such as regulation, reporting, internal controls and core processes, and said they expect time spent on strategic initiatives to remain essentially flat over the next two years. Transformation will not happen in the leftover hours. Nor will it happen without adaptable teams. Only 10 percent of the finance chiefs described their teams as "highly adaptable." Tracy Farr, chief financial officer of Lazard, observed that finance has traditionally trained people to avoid mistakes, and becoming forward-looking "requires a shift in mindset."

Credit: Ti Gong

In China, the stakes are higher and the clock ticks faster.

Chinese business finance chiefs navigate a dual-track: global reporting standards on one side, and a rapidly tightening domestic regulatory environment on the other. Our report's China lens is blunt: if you can't quantify the return, you cannot demonstrate the value. The encouraging news is that Chinese companies have a natural landing pad for AI – the finance shared service center. Huayou Cobalt, a new-energy materials group, illustrates this at scale. It has connected systems, applications and products in data process with 21 supporting systems across 306 independent accounting units. The company lifted journal-entry automation from 70 percent to 93 percent and trimmed production master data by 69 percent. The lesson here isn't the software; it is rebuilding the measurement of value down to the individual operating unit. In acting as a company's value architect, a chief financial officer needs to drive data as a trusted source of truth, communicate with colleagues, and own the talent and sequencing of discipline in the AI transformation. AI can keep the books. It cannot define value. That job still belongs to people.