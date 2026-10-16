I Want My Son to Have a Future AI Cannot Predict. How to Connect the Dots?

My son Eddie is in his final year of high school in Shanghai. Next year, he will take the gaokao, the national college entrance examination that can shape a young person's academic and professional future. Like many parents, my wife and I have begun discussing with him career choices. Eddie is good at computer programming. He won a first prize in a programming competition and is strong in mathematics and logic. By conventional measures, computer science or engineering would seem a natural choice. We should be encouraging him to go further. Then AI entered the conversation. If machines can already write so much code, Eddie asked us, what's the sense to learning to program? Interesting question. If AI keeps improving at the very things he is good at, how can he know whether a computer science degree will lead anywhere? We spent hours discussing with him technologies, industries and possible careers. We tried to identify the skills employers will most need in the future and which university majors are most likely to remain valuable. The more possibilities we considered, the harder it became to reach a confident conclusion.

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I''m a journalist and a university teacher. My work involves asking questions, examining evidence and making sense of complicated subjects. Yet when my son asked me to help him choose his future, I could not offer the certainty parents are supposed to provide. Perhaps it wasn't that we failed to find the right answer but that question itself had become harder to answer. For generations, education has encouraged young people to choose a field, master its tools and build a career around their expertise. But what happens when machines become extraordinarily good at mastering the tools?

Confusing expertise with security Specialization made modern economies possible. Hospitals need trained doctors, factories need skilled engineers, and businesses need able accountants and programmers. Universities developed disciplines and qualifications to prepare people for increasingly complex work. The arrangement offered a compelling bargain. Study hard, acquire expertise and earn a degree that opens the door to a profession. With experience, your skills become more valuable. The longer you work, the more you know. I grew up with much the same understanding. Find something you are good at, work hard at it and become sufficiently accomplished that other people will need you. There is nothing wrong with that advice. The trouble begins when a sensible principle becomes a promise: Find the right specialty and you will be safe. That promise was never entirely reliable. Industries decline, technologies change and workers retrain. AI, however, is challenging an assumption that has long underpinned professional life: That the skills we spend years acquiring will remain scarce long enough to support a stable career. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on a survey of more than 1,000 employers, estimates that 39 percent of workers' existing skillsets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030. It also projects that 170 million jobs will be created and 92 million displaced globally between 2025-2030, a net increase of 78 million. These are employer-based projections, not predictions of any individual's fate. Nor are all the changes attributable to AI. But they underline a difficult reality: The relationship between education and employment is becoming harder to predict. The answer is not to abandon specialization. Society will always need people who can develop medicines, build bridges, secure computer networks and investigate difficult scientific questions. The problem is treating a specialty as a permanent identity rather than a foundation for further learning. A degree can still open doors. It cannot promise that the world behind those doors will remain unchanged.

When the machine can do the work, what is the work worth? Consider computer programming, the field that prompted Eddie's questions. Writing code demands logic, precision and a detailed understanding of how systems work. For years, translating a complex problem into working software was a valuable technical skill. AI tools can now generate, explain and debug code, sometimes at remarkable speed. In a controlled experiment published in 2023, researchers found that developers using GitHub Copilot completed a specific JavaScript programming task 56 percent faster than those without access to the tool. The task involved building an HTTP server, not the full range of work involved in software development. The result cannot tell us how much AI will improve productivity across the profession, but it demonstrates that some tasks can be completed much faster with AI assistance. Programmers are not therefore about to become obsolete. Software still has to solve real problems. Generated code must be tested, secured, integrated and maintained. Someone must decide what a system should do, whether it works reliably and whether it is worth building at all. Yet the relative value of different abilities may change. When producing code becomes easier, the ability to identify the right problem, define the requirements and judge the proposed solution can become more important. Imagine a company using AI to build a new app. Generating the code is only one part of the job. Someone must understand what customers actually need, recognize the trade-offs between convenience and privacy, and decide whether the product solves a problem worth solving. A technically impressive app that nobody needs is still a failure. The same distinction applies beyond programming. AI can help draft a legal document, summarize medical research or prepare a marketing campaign. But producing an answer is not the same as deciding whether it is fair, clinically appropriate or worth pursuing. The future may reward people who combine technical competence with judgment and an understanding of human needs. A programmer who understands a business problem, the people using the product and the consequences of getting it wrong may contribute more than someone who can only produce code quickly. We are not at the end of requiring expertise; we are at a point of change in what expertise must include.

People who connect the dots Elon Musk recently argued for a broad-based education spanning the arts, sciences and engineering. His reasoning was that people need enough general knowledge to formulate good questions for increasingly capable AI systems and robots. His words struck me as Eddie and I debated university majors. They challenge an educational instinct many of us have inherited, namely that you should choose a field, concentrate on it and avoid distractions. Consider Richard Feynman, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist whose work helped transform our understanding of quantum electrodynamics. His reputation rested on formidable technical ability, not on being a dilettante. Yet he was also curious about subjects beyond physics, from art and music to Mayan hieroglyphics, and had a remarkable gift for explaining difficult ideas. Feynman's example is not that knowing a little about everything makes someone exceptional. It is that deep expertise and intellectual curiosity can reinforce each other. Looking at a problem from another angle may reveal an assumption that specialists working within a familiar framework have overlooked. We need people who can go deep without becoming blind to what lies beyond their field. I think of them as integrators. An integrator connects knowledge, people and technologies to achieve something meaningful. In software, that person might understand enough about engineering, design and customer behavior to see why a technically elegant solution will fail in practice. In medicine, it might mean combining scientific evidence with an understanding of a patient's circumstances. In journalism, it means connecting a statistic to the policy decision behind it and the people who will live with the consequences. AI can assist with many of the individual tasks. But someone must still define the purpose, weigh competing priorities and take responsibility for the outcome. This does not mean Eddie should abandon computer science for philosophy, or choose it because it sounds more human than coding. The more interesting possibility is that he could study one seriously while allowing the other to change how he thinks. Depth gives us something to contribute. Breadth helps us understand where that contribution belongs.

The contradiction in education There is an uncomfortable question for schools and universities here. We tell students to prepare for a changing world, yet many educational systems reward them for following a prescribed path. Students are encouraged to explore, but their performance is often measured by exams, credentials and the ability to produce the expected answer. In China, where a high-stakes examination helps determine access to university, the pressure to make the right choice is understandable. Families want their children's years of hard work to lead somewhere. They cannot simply ignore employment prospects and hope curiosity will pay the bills. But if the future is difficult to predict, education cannot be only about identifying the right major and accumulating the right qualifications. It must be about preparing students to change direction when their assumptions no longer hold. The World Economic Forum's report points to rising demand for technological skills, including AI and big data, alongside capabilities such as analytical thinking, creative thinking, resilience and lifelong learning. The message is not that technical skills matter less. It is that technical competence and the capacity to adapt are becoming increasingly intertwined. For journalists, learning how to learn is familiar. A good reporter identifies what matters, finds reliable evidence, distinguishes fact from assumption and revises an initial judgment when the evidence changes. Expertise in asking questions is essential, but so is the willingness to question the answers. Students need the same combination. They need rigorous training, technical knowledge and the discipline to finish difficult work. They also need room to follow an unexpected question, read outside their majors and develop interests whose economic value is not immediately apparent. A broad education is no substitute for competence. Curiosity alone does not pay the bills. But a person who can learn, connect ideas and adapt has more ways to respond when circumstances change. The goal is not to produce people who know everything. It is to help them keep learning when what they know is no longer enough.

What I can tell my son After our discussions, Eddie seemed to set aside some of his anxiety, at least for the moment. He did not announce that he had resolved his future. Instead, he went back to doing things that interest him. He writes a poem every month. He has been adding history books to his shelf. Recently, I noticed a book on philosophy beside his bedside. When we talked, he said he might study philosophy because it interests him, too. I smiled at that. We had spent hours trying to forecast the labor market, compare emerging technologies and identify the major least likely to become a dinosaur in the work world. My son responded by reading poetry, history and philosophy. He has not given up programming, nor should he. His mathematical ability and technical talent matter. But perhaps his interests are reminding both of us that choosing a field of study need not mean closing every other door. I still cannot tell him which major will offer the best prospects when he graduates. No honest parent can promise that a degree will retain the same value for the next 30 or 40 years. I can encourage him to take his abilities seriously, remain curious about the world beyond them and resist measuring every interest by its immediate economic return. This is also where the question becomes personal for me. As a father, I want to give Eddie a reliable map. As a journalist, I know the evidence does not support one. Pretending otherwise would be comforting, but it would not help him prepare for the world he will actually enter. Perhaps the challenge of raising children in the age of AI is not to predict their future accurately. It is to help them face uncertainty without mistaking it for failure. For a long time, education has encouraged us to ask: What do I want to become? In this age, we may need to ask another question: Who will I be able to become when the world changes? I cannot promise Eddie a safe career. I can hope he develops the judgment to choose worthwhile problems, the curiosity to explore unfamiliar territory and the resilience to begin again when the answers change. If he becomes a programmer who writes poetry, a philosopher who understands code or something for which we do not yet have a job title, perhaps he will not have strayed from the path. Perhaps he will have learned that the path was never the point.