Multinationals Supporting Chinese Businesses' Globalization: Observations, Implications and Suggestions

The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor (IBLAC) brings together top executives from leading multinationals to exchange insights on Shanghai's development strategy. Each company brings forward a paper that draws from their global practices and local insights. Shanghai Daily has selected and summarized some of the astute suggestions to this city.

As Chinese companies accelerate their transition from exporters to globally integrated enterprises, the requirements for international success are evolving. Competitive advantage is no longer defined solely by manufacturing capability, technology leadership, or cost efficiency. Sustainable global growth increasingly depends on a broader set of capabilities, including localization, compliance, branding, talent development, supply chain resilience, and international risk management.

Driven by China's high-quality development agenda and growing global market opportunities, Chinese enterprises are entering a new phase of internationalization. Overseas expansion is no longer limited to exporting products, but increasingly encompasses overseas investment, local operations, innovation partnerships, international acquisitions, and participation in global value chains.

As competition shifts toward innovation, customer-centric value creation and global brand influence, Chinese companies must strengthen their ability to operate effectively across diverse regulatory, cultural and business environments.

Drawing on Kuehne+Nagel's experience supporting both multinational corporations and Chinese enterprises across global markets, we argue that the next stage of Chinese business globalization requires a stronger ecosystem approach. Government, enterprises and professional service providers must work collaboratively to provide the expertise, infrastructure, and institutional support necessary for sustainable international growth.

Within this ecosystem, multinational corporations can play a strategic role that extends beyond products and services. Through their global networks, operational experience, compliance expertise and local market knowledge, multinational companies can help Chinese businesses navigate international markets, accelerate capability building, and improve resilience in an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic landscape.

As a result, the relationship between multinational companies and Chinese enterprises should evolve from traditional supplier-customer interactions towards long-term strategic partnerships focused on shared growth and global competitiveness.

We highlight Shanghai's unique role in enabling this transformation. As China's leading international economic, financial, shipping, trade and innovation center, Shanghai possesses a highly developed ecosystem of multinational regional headquarters, foreign-funded R&D centres, professional service providers, and innovation platforms. This concentration of global expertise creates significant opportunities for knowledge transfer, capability building, and international collaboration, reinforcing Shanghai's position as a global resource allocation hub.

To further strengthen Shanghai's role as a launchpad for Chinese companies going global, we propose several policy recommendations. First, Shanghai should continue expanding high-value producer services, particularly in logistics, legal, consulting, financial, technology and data services, to better support the internationalization needs of Chinese enterprises.

Second, the city should pioneer measures that facilitate the secure and efficient cross-border flow of capital, data, technology and talent, enhancing connectivity with global markets.

Third, Shanghai can further strengthen internationally recognized compliance, arbitration and dispute-resolution capabilities, helping Chinese companies manage overseas regulatory and operational risks.

Finally, greater investment should be made in cultivating globally minded management talent and creating platforms that encourage deeper collaboration between Chinese enterprises and multinational partners.

By leveraging its openness, innovation capabilities and concentration of international expertise, Shanghai can help Chinese companies move beyond participation in global markets towards global leadership.

At the same time, stronger partnerships between Chinese enterprises and multinational companies will contribute to more resilient, sustainable, and competitive global value chains, further enhancing Shanghai's role as a gateway connecting China with the world.