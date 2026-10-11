The SHANGHAI Model: 'SHANG' Forces Empowered by 'HAI' for Good Consumption

The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor (IBLAC) brings together top executives from leading multinationals to exchange insights on Shanghai's development strategy. Each company brings forward a paper that draws from their global practices and local insights. Shanghai Daily has selected and summarized some of the astute suggestions to this city.

As L'Oréal approaches its 30th anniversary in China, Shanghai remains central to a journey shaped by continuous investment, innovation and connection with the world. Over nearly three decades, the group has evolved alongside the city, contributing not only to its beauty market, but also to its broader consumption and innovation ecosystem.

With the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) now underway, AI is opening up new possibilities across industries, services and consumption. As Shanghai advances its "AI+" agenda, the question is increasingly not only what AI can do, but how it can create meaningful value for people and society.

This echoes the principle of "AI for Good" – and, for L'Oréal, "AI for Beauty:" harnessing AI to elevate consumer experiences, spark creativity and deliver trusted value to society. This vision was brought to life at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai this July, where L'Oréal became the first global beauty group to participate in the event, showcasing how "AI for Beauty" is pioneering a new "beauty odyssey."

Against this evolving backdrop, L'Oréal has focused its contribution to this year's International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) on a central question: How can Shanghai harness AI to unlock new possibilities for good consumption? To address this question, L'Oréal proposes the "SHANGHAI Model, a Good Consumption" strategy designed to contribute to Shanghai becoming a global destination for intelligent commerce.

The model brings together "SHANG" and "HAI": "SHANG" comprises five strategic forces to unlock the full potential of good consumption, while "HAI" serves as the core engine, with human intelligence working hand in hand with AI to empower these forces.