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The SHANGHAI Model: 'SHANG' Forces Empowered by 'HAI' for Good Consumption

by Jean-Paul Agon
October 11, 2026
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Editor's note:

The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor (IBLAC) brings together top executives from leading multinationals to exchange insights on Shanghai's development strategy. Each company brings forward a paper that draws from their global practices and local insights. Shanghai Daily has selected and summarized some of the astute suggestions to this city.

The SHANGHAI Model: 'SHANG' Forces Empowered by 'HAI' for Good Consumption
Caption: Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L'Oréal Group

As L'Oréal approaches its 30th anniversary in China, Shanghai remains central to a journey shaped by continuous investment, innovation and connection with the world. Over nearly three decades, the group has evolved alongside the city, contributing not only to its beauty market, but also to its broader consumption and innovation ecosystem.

With the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) now underway, AI is opening up new possibilities across industries, services and consumption. As Shanghai advances its "AI+" agenda, the question is increasingly not only what AI can do, but how it can create meaningful value for people and society.

This echoes the principle of "AI for Good" – and, for L'Oréal, "AI for Beauty:" harnessing AI to elevate consumer experiences, spark creativity and deliver trusted value to society. This vision was brought to life at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai this July, where L'Oréal became the first global beauty group to participate in the event, showcasing how "AI for Beauty" is pioneering a new "beauty odyssey."

Against this evolving backdrop, L'Oréal has focused its contribution to this year's International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) on a central question: How can Shanghai harness AI to unlock new possibilities for good consumption? To address this question, L'Oréal proposes the "SHANGHAI Model, a Good Consumption" strategy designed to contribute to Shanghai becoming a global destination for intelligent commerce.

The model brings together "SHANG" and "HAI": "SHANG" comprises five strategic forces to unlock the full potential of good consumption, while "HAI" serves as the core engine, with human intelligence working hand in hand with AI to empower these forces.

The SHANGHAI Model: 'SHANG' Forces Empowered by 'HAI' for Good Consumption

The five "SHANG" forces are:

• Smart Value-chain: Driving innovation across the entire value chain, from product conception to consumer experience.

• Hybrid Experience: Creating more integrated consumer experiences across diverse consumption scenarios.

• Ageless Consumer: Making consumption more inclusive and accessible for consumers across different age groups.

• New Production: Advancing intelligent manufacturing and accelerating the development of new quality productive forces.

• Global Ecosystem: Strengthening connections across the global consumer ecosystem.

At the core of "HAI" is the synergy between human intelligence and artificial intelligence:

• Human Intelligence provides the foundation, with human talent working alongside AI to unleash human potential and create new employment opportunities.

• Artificial Intelligence works in synergy with human talent, forming a mutually enhancing system to empower the five SHANG forces.

Translating these advantages into impact at scale also depends on an enabling environment for innovation, with forward-looking governance that encourages responsible experimentation and stronger connections among data, computing power, capital, talent and global resources to accelerate the wider application of innovation.

Ultimately, the SHANGHAI Model is about using technology to unlock the full potential of good consumption – consumption that is smarter and more innovative, but also more inclusive, human-centered and globally connected.

Looking toward 2035, L'Oréal hopes to continue working with Shanghai to turn these ideas into an international benchmark and, ultimately, a global solution – helping Shanghai pioneer a future of consumption that creates lasting value for people, industry and society.

Editor: Liu Qi

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