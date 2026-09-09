Who Defines Reality: What Is Intelligence?

Editor's note: Eleven scholars and practitioners address a question that has moved from philosophy into daily life: As artificial intelligence reshapes how we think and work, who retains the authority to define what is real and what does it mean to act with judgment? This is the first of a four-part special that accompanies the Insight Forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, under the theme "Defining Reality: Governance, Truth and Civilizations in the Era of AI." China Biz Buzz convened the exchange of views at the forum.

Credit: China Biz Buzz

What does it mean to be intelligent, and is AI achieving it? Three philosophers working across Eastern and Western traditions converge on the same unsettling conclusion: The standard tests we use to measure machine intelligence may be measuring the wrong thing entirely. The question sounds straightforward. A machine performs a task better than any human. Is it intelligent? Three scholars argue that the answer depends entirely on what you think intelligence requires, and that the assumptions built into that answer are not necessarily neutral or universal.



What if the Turing test is asking the wrong question? Bai Tongdong Professor of Philosophy, Fudan University Bai begins with a distinction often lost in discussions of artificial general intelligence: Being extraordinarily capable at a task is not the same as choosing which tasks are worth pursuing. AlphaGo mastered a game that challenged humans for centuries, but it never decided that playing Go mattered. Its objective came from somewhere else. Bai argues that human intelligence cannot be understood entirely as successful optimization within objectives established by others. That leads him from celebrated mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing to Chinese Confucian philosopher Mencius. Modern Western accounts of intelligence have often privileged language and abstract reasoning. Mencian philosophy places greater emphasis on moral aspects, particularly compassion and responsiveness to others. Bai therefore proposes something like a "Mencian test." If an AI could recognize suffering and produce the perfect compassionate response, would that demonstrate moral intelligence or merely an extremely convincing simulation? Moral judgment cannot simply be turned into a sufficiently large rulebook. Confucian cultivation suggests that moral judgment cannot be reduced to rules alone, but depends on practical wisdom, moral sentiment and learning through interaction.



Does intelligence need a body? Sebastian Sunday Grève Associate Professor of Philosophy, Peking University Where Bai challenges the Turing test from moral philosophy, Grève challenges it from a different angle: the test's silence about embodiment. The classic Turing Test evaluates intelligence largely through linguistic performance. A machine does not need a body, move through the world or experience the physical consequences of its decisions. Grève revisits that assumption through the seventh-century Buddhist philosopher Dharmakirti. A Dharmakirtian extension of the test would place greater weight on embodiment and causal interaction – intelligence as something that depends partly on how an agent perceives, acts, learns and participates in ongoing relations with its environment and other beings. His second example moves from theory to design. Grève's work on a Confucian approach to autonomous vehicles explores how relationships, roles, context and cultivated judgment could produce ethical frameworks different from abstract universal calculations. The point is not that China needs one algorithm and the West another. It is that technical systems can embody different moral architectures and design choices that already contain philosophical commitments, whether acknowledged or not. That makes comparative philosophy part of AI governance rather than a cultural add-on. Grève argues that global standards cannot be built by allowing one tradition to supply the concepts while others are asked only to comply. Intercultural comparison is necessary both to identify shared concerns and to preserve meaningful differences.

