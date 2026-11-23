Still, China had over 33,000 device manufacturers in 2025. Rapid growth hasn't eliminated fragmentation.

China has a large medical device industry, but few manufacturers combine clinical research, engineering, production, and global sales like Medtronic or Boston Scientific. Industry revenue grew 10 percent annually between 2014 and 2023.

The Zylox management sees an opportunity to sell a broader range of products to the same doctors and hospitals while drawing on each other's international networks.

Zylox management wants to merge the device makers in 2027. Both HK-listed companies are expanding overseas and have complementary strengths in vascular and heart devices.

LifeTech Scientific announced a strategic investment by Zylox - Tonbridge and GL Capital this month, setting the stage for a merger.

Part of the explanation lies in a fragmented home market. National regulatory approval does not secure access to every region or hospital.

Manufacturers must repeatedly invest in local procurement compliance, distributor networks, and hospital-level marketing. Acquisitions can therefore add products without removing these local costs, limiting the economies of scale that consolidation promises.

National volume-based procurement is changing that calculation. It pools orders from thousands of medical institutions and awards them at sharply lower prices. Winning a contract offers access to a larger market, while lower prices put pressure on manufacturers to deliver efficiently.

Companies with related product lines can spread distribution costs: one regional warehouse can stock implants for several kinds of operations, supported by a common inventory system.

The campaign against corruption in healthcare , launched in 2023, is also changing the basis of competition.

Our research on listed Chinese pharmaceutical companies finds that firms that had relied most heavily on marketing reduced their marketing expenses and increased research spending relative to their peers after the campaign began.

That would strengthen the case for investing in capabilities a larger group can share.

Selling abroad adds a further reason to build scale. Device makers must invest in regulatory approvals, clinical evidence, and local sales and support before orders arrive.

Training doctors and building hospital relationships take time. With few products and sales, those costs are difficult to recover. A wider range of related devices can spread local team, distribution, and service costs across more sales.

Chinese medtech companies have long wanted large platforms. Early attempts show how difficult it is to turn a broad portfolio into a working platform.

MicroPort expanded beyond cardiac devices into orthopedics and surgical robots. To fund development, several businesses were listed separately, but each needed specialist teams to win clinical acceptance and support hospitals. Financing expansion was easier than building group-wide capabilities.

That structure also complicated coordination. Separately listed businesses had their own shareholders and priorities, while headquarters had to allocate resources and decide which programs to pursue.

In October, MicroPort announced a review of management responsibilities and decision-making authority. For Zylox and LifeTech, the lesson is to build shared commercial capabilities and clear group authority alongside a wider product range.

China needs companies that can take promising devices through clinical development and into hospitals at home and abroad.

Platforms can provide smaller innovators access to capabilities they cannot afford to build alone.