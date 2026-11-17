Chinese drugmaker Akeso is continuing its global development of ivonescimab, a cancer drug that has garnered significant attention as one of China's most innovative medicines. The company's commitment comes after US regulators rejected the initial application to market the drug in the United States.

Akeso's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged nearly 32 percent to HK$56.10 on Monday before paring their loss to 23.27 percent by the midday break.

According to Summit Therapeutics, Akeso's US partner, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter on November 15, saying the application could not be approved as is.

The application sought approval for ivonescimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung tumors with an EGFR mutation and progression after targeted treatment.

"Whether the application based on HARMONi is approved will not affect the pace of ivonescimab's global development," Akeso told China Biz Buzz.

Akeso said the application covered a small US patient population with limited commercial potential for the drug. In the global Phase III HARMONi trial, Asian and Western patients showed clinical benefit, the company said.

According to Summit, the FDA concluded that the improvement in progression-free survival was insufficient to establish a favorable benefit-risk profile in the absence of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

In HARMONi , median progression-free survival was 6.8 months for patients receiving ivonescimab plus chemotherapy, compared with 4.4 months for those receiving placebo plus chemotherapy. Median overall survival was 16.8 months versus 14.0 months.

The difference in overall survival fell short of statistical significance in the primary analysis (p=0.057). A later post hoc analysis estimated a 24 percent lower hazard of death in the overall population trial.

Ivonescimab is a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody developed by Akeso . It was first approved in China in May 2024 and now has three approved indications there for non-small cell lung cancer.

In 2022, Akeso licensed rights to develop and commercialize the drug in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan to Summit for US$500 million upfront and up to US$4.5 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The agreement was expanded in 2024 to cover Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

In a separate Phase III trial conducted in China, HARMONi -2, ivonescimab significantly improved overall survival compared with Merck's (MSD) Keytruda in a prespecified Interim analysis.

The study tested the drugs as first-line treatments in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1.

Akeso said seven international Phase III or registration studies were underway, including trials in first-line lung and colorectal cancer. Summit has also announced plans with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to test ivonescimab with their antibody-drug conjugate Datroway in breast and lung cancer.

Summit reaffirmed its commitment to ivonescimab .

"Nothing changes with respect to our ever-growing belief in the opportunity for ivonescimab and our determination to advance ivonescimab's development," said Robert Duggan , Summit's chairman and co-chief executive officer.

Attention now turns to the ongoing global Phase III studies, particularly HARMONi -3, which is investigating ivonescimab as the first-line lung cancer treatment.