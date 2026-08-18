Unitree's Market Debut Is a Bet on Robotic Brains, Not Just Bodies

China's hottest IPO of the year may also be its clearest test yet of how much investors are willing to pay for the potential of humanoid robots. Unitree Technology, which initially grabbed global attention for humanoids dancing and performing martial arts at during China's TV Spring Festival Gala for two years, is scheduled to begin trading on Shanghai's STAR Market tomorrow after a heavily oversubscribed IPO that raised 6.1 billion yuan (US$915 million). The Hangzhou robotics company priced its shares at 150.80 yuan, giving it a post-IPO valuation of roughly US$9 billion. The first indication of the unusual frenzy came in a subscription lottery for shares. Unitree's final online allotment rate was just 0.0181 percent, roughly one allocation for every 5,525 applications. Nearly 9.8 million retail accounts participated. By comparison, this year's other Chinese IPO star CXMT's lottery had an online allotment rate 26 times higher. Analysts estimate each allocation of 500 share-lots could generate at least 200,000 yuan in first day paper profits.

The scarcity of shares is being matched by an unusually aggressive valuation, with a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of over 219 times. That implies a market capitalization roughly 45 percent above the valuation indicated by the company's original fundraising plan. Tian Lihui, professor of finance at Nankai University, said the PE ratio "essentially prices in several years of expected growth all at once," adding that Unitree's potential growth into that valuation will depend on whether orders from industrial applications genuinely scale up. Unitree generated about 1.7 billion yuan of revenue in 2025, more than quadruple the previous year, with humanoid robots contributing about half, overtaking its four-leg robot business. Unlike most humanoid startups, the company is already profitable, but first-quarter profit fell 53 percent as research and development and marketing expenses surged on growing competition. Investors are paying not only for growth, but also scarcity. Unitree will be the first publicly traded humanoid robot manufacturer on the Chinese mainland, giving investors direct exposure to one of China's emerging industries rivals that of the US. Unitree's domestic competitor UBTech Robotics was listed in Hong Kong in December 2023. In the US, electric carmaker Tesla is also moving into robotics, and Agility Robotics is preparing a merger to become listed at a reported US$2.5 billion valuation.

"Globally, only a handful of humanoid manufacturers can produce financial statements showing genuine profits at scale, and Unitree is enjoying an exceptionally high valuation premium," said Jiang Han, senior researcher at Pangoal Institution, adding that commercialization remains at an early stage. "Much of its revenue still depends on purchases by universities and research institutions, while industrial and household applications have yet to mature. The high valuation therefore lacks solid earnings support," he said. One intriguing detail of the offering is the presence of DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng on both sides of the institutional allocation structure. DeepSeek received 933,399 shares, worth about 141 million yuan, through Unitree's strategic placement, with a 36-month lockup. Separately, Liang-linked investment funds High-Flyer Quant and Zhejiang Jiuzhang Asset Management emerged as two of the largest private-fund recipients in the offline placement. The broader strategic-investor roster reads almost like a snapshot of China's technology-industrial establishment. It includes the National Council for Social Security Fund, DeepSeek, Tencent-linked capital, PetroChina's Kunlun Capital, China Southern Power Grid, China Telecom and Citic Securities-related capital, among others. Strategic placements accounted for one fifth of the offering. AI startup DeepSeek's investment is particularly notable when reading alongside Unitree's spending plan. Under its original 4.2-billion-yuan investment plan, the company's single largest proposed use of IPO proceeds -- over 2 billion yuan -- is not another robot factory or a new generation of humanoid hardware. It is intelligent-robot model research -- in other words, the AI brain.

That spending points to what may ultimately determine whether today's humanoid boom becomes a real industry. China has become extremely good at building a robotic body from motors, actuators, and batteries to sensors, joints and increasingly sophisticated mechanical systems. But producing robots capable of running, dancing or performing complex tasks is different from producing machines that can autonomously understand unfamiliar environments, reason about physical objects and reliably perform easy work. That requires more of AI brain than hardware. Unitree is therefore investing heavily in embodied-AI models, including world model action and vision language action approaches designed to connect perception, reasoning and physical movement. In that sense, the biggest question behind its IPO is no longer whether China can manufacture sophisticated humanoid hardware, but whether AI can advance quickly enough to make that hardware generally useful, industrially deployable and commercially economical.

The other risk Unitree is facing is Washington. The IPO arrives just weeks after the US opened a new front in the tech race with China. On July 28, the Trump administration announced restrictions on imports of new models of certain foreign-made humanoid and quadruped robots. Existing authorized Unitree models are not automatically banned, but future products could face substantial barriers. This matters because Unitree is unusually international for a young Chinese hardware company. More than 40 percent of its revenue comes from overseas markets, while the US alone accounted for 13 percent of 2025 revenue. The new US action isn't a blanket ban on Chinese robot parts, but a measured one intended to reduce future US dependence on Chinese robotic supply chains.