AMD Showcases Next-Gen Chips, Deep Ecosystem Roots in China at CIIE

Marking its sixth consecutive appearance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), American chip giant AMD took center stage this year by unveiling next generation artificial intelligence server processors to the Chinese market for the first time.

Demonstrating a comprehensive presence across cloud computing, agentic AI hosts, industrial AI applications and open-source software, AMD is accelerating AI applications to enterprise-scale deployment across diverse Chinese industries.

A major centerpiece of AMD's booth at the ongoing 9th CIIE was the 6th-Gen AMD EPYC processor. Engineered for the demands of the agentic AI era, the server CPUs (central processing units) leverage next-generation "Zen 6" microarchitecture and an advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process, which will be adopted across cloud, enterprise and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

"As AMD continues to upgrade compute performance, cloud infrastructure can handle more agentic AI workloads with high stability and efficiency," David Ji, vice president of AMD and General Manager of the AMD China R&D Center, said during an on-site interview.

The balance between CPUs and GPUs (graphic PUs) in data centers is shifting from historical 1:4 ratios toward nearly 1:1, placing the CPU firmly back at the heart of modern data center architecture. AMD's integrated CPU+GPU hardware stack ensures that AI systems do more than basic model inference – they manage end-to-end, highly complex workflows, Ji added.

In China, AMD's 5th-Gen EPYC server processors are already powering Tencent Cloud's WorkBuddy platform, one of the most popular AI agents in office. In China, the processors can handle intensive multi-task computing loads, supporting commercial AI deployments across sectors like manufacturing, finance and education.