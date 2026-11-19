It also certified 48 regional headquarters and 44 foreign-funded R&D centers in the first three quarters, bringing the cumulative numbers to 1,124 and 680, respectively.

According to the Shanghai Commerce Commission, 4,720 new foreign-invested enterprises were registered in the city in the first nine months, and the actual utilization of foreign investment reached US$13.2 billion, a 9.4 percent annual increase.

Most multinational corporate regional headquarters and foreign-invested R&D centers that received certificates are from Shanghai's key development sectors like biopharmaceuticals, integrated circuits, high-end equipment, automobiles, and fashion and consumer goods.

Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming awarded municipal-level certificates to 30 regional headquarters and 15 foreign R&D centers on Wednesday and pledged to encourage foreign investment.

L'Oréal's research and innovation site in Shanghai has been upgraded to a global R&D center, which serves as one of its eight regional hubs within its global R&D network.

Xavier Blin, vice president of L'Oréal Research & Innovation China, said Shanghai is becoming a catalyst for innovation rather than just a hub.

"We're forging partnerships with top universities, research institutions, specialized hospitals, and startups in China so that innovations born in China first serve Chinese consumers and then inspire the world," he added.

Bayer Co Lab, which was established in Shanghai in September 2024, was certified as a foreign-funded open innovation platform.

Betty Huang, vice president and head of Collaborate to Cure Hub China at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, said Shanghai boasts a full-industry-chain cluster effect, offering end-to-end solutions.

"Shanghai has a complete set of policies and also hosts various contract research organizations, hospitals and biotechnology companies, where we can operate with exceptional efficiency," she added.

Arla Foods, which moved its China headquarters to Shanghai last year, plans to integrate regional development strategies and supply chain coordination to improve local R&D and innovation.

Antonin Godin, general manager of Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique (China), said that the company intends to use the regional headquarters in Shanghai as a platform to integrate into the local ecosystem, participate in industry dialogues, and collaborate with upstream and downstream partners to fuel innovation.

Pierre Fabre made its debut at this year's China International Import Expo and believes China represents a market with exceptional potential.

Aptiv Connection Systems Asia Pacific vice president and managing director Bolo Shen said it will deepen its local supply chain and strengthen collaborative innovation across R&D, manufacturing, and the industrial chain to respond more quickly to market and customer needs.

"We will also fully leverage the synergy between China's innovation capabilities and Aptiv's global resource network and actively support Chinese automakers in expanding overseas by providing technical, engineering, and supply chain support for their global expansion," he added.