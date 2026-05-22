A New Original Musical Revives the Hidden Bond Between Two Tang Dynasty Women

Blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with contemporary stage design, the production combines opera, pop, electronic, and rock influences to create a bold new take on historical storytelling. Rather than recreating a conventional "Tang Dynasty spectacle," the creative team focuses on atmosphere and emotional resonance, using modern theatrical language to breathe new life into ancient history.

A newly launched original musical is bringing the spirit of the Tang Dynasty (618–907) to Shanghai's theater scene. "Ode to Pepper Blossoms" officially began its long-term residency at Zhao Theater in Columbia Circle on May 17, drawing inspiration from the 2013 discovery of Shangguan Wan'er's epitaph and reimagining the little-known emotional bond between the famed Tang Dynasty poet-politician and Princess Taiping.

The show's visuals draw from Tang architecture, murals, and sculpture, while its immersive four-sided stage pushes the limits of sound design. The production team abandoned traditional mono sound systems in favor of a multi-zone surround setup, allowing audiences in every corner of the theater to experience detailed, layered audio that moves with the performers.

Director Su Xingyue said the idea first emerged after reading about the excavation of Shangguan Wan'er's tomb inscription years ago. The team later traveled across Shaanxi, Henan, and Shanxi for research and inspiration, working closely with historians and archaeologists to refine the script and visual direction.

Located inside the lifestyle hub Columbia Circle, Zhao Theater is positioning the production as part of Shanghai's growing "ticket economy," with theater tickets linked to nearby dining, culture, and nightlife experiences. Future plans also include special performances tied to traditional festivals and collaborations with fashion, tourism, and education brands.

Date: Long-term residency from May 17

Venue: Zhao Theater, Columbia Circle 上生·新所曌剧场

Address: 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号

Ticket: 199-999 yuan