The 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF) concluded with remarkable achievements: 1,125 performances and exhibitions, showcasing a blend of world-class stage art and original Chinese productions. This year's festival attracted nearly 20,000 arts professionals from over 80 countries and regions to Shanghai, with performances and exhibitions reaching almost 13 million viewers, both online and in person.

Credit: Ti Gong

Among the productions presented by leading international artists and companies, nearly 90 percent marked their Shanghai premiere, generating total box office revenue that exceeded 70 million yuan (US$10.43 million). Of the audiences attending performances in Shanghai, 30.14 percent came from outside the city, while 11.36 percent were from overseas. This year's festival redefined the ripple effect of a single ticket stub. As many as 46 commercial complexes and around 1,000 merchants participated in this iteration of the "ticket stub economy," driving a comprehensive consumption scale of over 4.54 billion yuan, representing a 2.6 percent increase from the previous edition. Consumption directly generated by attendance reached 1.186 billion yuan.

Credit: Ti Gong

Audiences from out of the city stayed in Shanghai for an average of five days, with an overnight stay rate exceeding 80 percent. Average daily spending around key venues in the days before and after performances rose 9.28 percent year-on-year. Looking back at the highlights, the "Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels" section was introduced by the festival for the first time, presenting works by 15 dance companies. Beijing-based TAO Dance Theater and Shanghai's Xie Xin Dance Theater joined top troupes from around the world in showcasing the landscape of contemporary dance.

Credit: Ti Gong

The newly launched "X-TRA" visual arts unit offered a glimpse of the cutting-edge trend of human-machine co-creation; the Art Space outdoor performance series attracted more than 600,000 in-person participants, with online livestreams reaching over 11.09 million viewers. The festival staged the Asian premieres of "Dorian" and "Moby Dick," two striking works directed by late contemporary theater master Robert Wilson, and the Mariinsky Theater's complete Shostakovich symphony cycle – 15 symphonies in eight concerts over six days.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Shanghai Opera House's Donizetti comic opera "L'elisir d'amore" was created by an international team with Chinese and foreign singers, giving the 19th-century Italian Romantic work a modern look while incorporating Shanghai elements into the set design. "Many people think of opera as highbrow, but in fact many operas are quite down-to-earth," remarked Shanghai Opera House President Shi Yijie, who performed the role of Nemorino too.

Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily

"Shanghai has a mature and discerning opera audience who understand the classics and value quality. The popularization of opera isn't about pursuing universal appeal but about steadily growing the number of people who genuinely love it," he added. In the past, Shanghai's international opera projects relied more heavily on directly importing overseas productions. Shi hopes the locally produced "L'elisir d'amore" will serve as a stepping stone to more international collaboration.

Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily

"The Shanghai Opera House should have this classic in its repertoire, and we will take it to other cities. If overseas theaters see this production and are interested in us, perhaps other international collaborations can follow," Shi said. An international performing arts fair during the festival drew 500 institutions and 2,000 guests from 50 countries and regions.

Credit: Ti Gong

At the fair, the Vienna State Opera signed a memorandum of cooperation with the festival organizers to establish a residency in Shanghai in 2028. Roy Luxford, the creative director of the Edinburgh International Festival, aims to connect the two major festivals. The Silk Road International League of Theaters, founded by CSIAF, has grown to 216 institutions in 53 countries and regions. Shanghai, a hub of East-West cultural interchange, continues to expand its urban soft power. The new cultural landmark Shanghai Grand Opera House and the newly established Shanghai Performing Arts Group will place the city's performing arts at a new historical starting point.