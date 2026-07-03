Blockchain Valley Fuels Growth Through Industry Synergies

This new column highlights jing'an's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) achievements, including a better business environment, competitive industries and thriving emerging sectors. It also highlights the district's efforts to develop key industrial clusters and the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) to create a modern industrial system with a (3+3)+(1+3+X) framework. The "Invest Jing'an" section highlights the district's efforts in this area.

The two-year-old Blockchain Valley connects data, industry, and the city's future through a coordinated and synergistic system.

Jing'an District's Blockchain Valley's leading startups have profited from geographical and industry synergies.

The two-year-old Blockchain Valley connects data, industry, and the city's future through a coordinated and synergistic system.

The district has prioritized local startup incubation and external player recruitment to boost the industry cluster's appeal.

"Jing'an Digital Space" is the first blockchain digital underpinning platform in the country that allows firms in various industries to access blockchain technologies at a low cost.

The Blockchain Valley hosts over 240 application scenarios across more than 30 key sectors, empowering a wide range of industries and serving 31 provinces and municipalities nationwide. It also allows cutting-edge technologies to migrate from the lab to production and daily life.

Jing'an has the most and best blockchain startups in the city, with over 200 registered and 10 billion yuan in capital. Their operating revenue increased 29 percent from 2024 to 2025, reaching 27 billion yuan.

Blockchain technology has been used in Jing'an to improve industry upgrading, public services, government administration, and customer experiences.

The IEEE Global Blockchain Conference and other high-profile conferences and summits have been held in Jing'an, demonstrating its industry appeal. Jing'an hopes these industry events will ignite innovation, develop partnerships, bring together worldwide expertise, and deepen mutually beneficial industrial cooperation.

Jing'an's 3-billion-yuan data and blockchain venture fund supports data and blockchain startups by "investing in early-stage and small companies and cutting-edge ventures." It supports high-quality projects and helps small and micro-enterprises become industry leaders over time.

The public service platform brings together more than 40 high-quality service providers to offer one-stop services, saving start-ups the hassle of early business startup.

Startups were able to benefit from a set of specific supportive policies last year to promote the intelligence data sector and blockchain applications across the value chain without having to submit additional paperwork.

Shanghai SimMed Technology Co and Instig Information Co Ltd, two leaders in specialist blockchain and digital technology use, have profited from the district's forward-thinking layout and comprehensive support.

SimMed provides blockchain-based trusted data sharing and collaboration apps for healthcare institutions, authorities, medical institutions, pharmaceutical businesses, and insurance corporations using AI, the internet, and big data.

A company representative said that by participating in Blockchain Valley district-level industry events, seminars, and pop-up events, it has been able to increase its industry's influence and public profile, strengthen its expertise, and network.

Staff and executive teams feel more connected when the hub's business environment and services improved. Operating income and market share have increased significantly in the past two years.

INTSIG is a premier artificial intelligence product firm formed in 2006 that solves actual problems easily. Since its founding, it has brought AI technology to hundreds of millions of people and varied industries in 200 countries and regions to empower innovation.

It provides over 1,000 data types, including business registrations, shareholder information, legal cases, credit scores, default records, public opinions, and asset values, from over 200 billion real-time business data records from 300 million local companies.

The company has developed from 100 people to a STAR Market-listed enterprise with yearly turnover over 1.8 billion since beginning its operations in the Jing'an Shibei High Technology Park in 2018. Its yearly compound growth rate in revenue is over 20 percent, thanks to the district's systematic assistance in talent, business ecosystem, worldwide expansion, and computing capacity.

Jing'an's public data service platform connects the city's public data, enabling reliable data circulation. The company can easily construct applications using Shanghai's public data with its easy-to-connect and utilize architecture.

An official from the Jing'an District Data Bureau said the Blockchain Valley has advanced beyond traditional development and is ready to become a national benchmark for creative blockchain applications and a worldwide data hub.