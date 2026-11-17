Credit: Ti Gong

The 2026 HOCH Burger Festival took place at the SoLong Park outdoor block at the Shanghai MixC on Wuzhong Road for 17 days in late October and early November, making it one of Shanghai's most popular spots and a vivid example of a district learning to turn appetite into atmosphere. The festival attracted 3.11 million visits, up 190 percent year over year, and sold over one million burgers. Revenue was 58.49 million yuan (US$8.8 million), with a 5.08 million-yuan record day. A total of 45 handmade burger brands from 31 cities gathered under one sky, with nearly 40 percent making their Shanghai debut and three overseas brands making their Asia debut. A single stroll could take a visitor from Inner Mongolia's grasslands to Hunan's spice. One brand per city, each with an exclusive signature, was deliberately scarce. Hohhot's KUMUNI bunned sunnite lamb, milk skin, and roasted rice. A "wild Hunan" bite from Changsha's A HUMBLE GUY included charred chili, smoked bamboo shoots, and chopped chili beans. Dafeng Meat Shop in Shenyang made a smoked beef-tongue burger. Korean-style fried chicken and dipping sauces from New York's ROKSTAR CHICKEN was served. New York's Prince Street Pizza attracted crowds with its spicy spring-style square pizza, while Los Angeles' Irv's Burger served the "five-star feast" burger and a smoky Route 66 flavor.

Credit: Ti Gong

Festival-goer Wu Zhengqi came with two friends for the Yakido waffle burger. "Juicy chicken inside a crisp waffle for a bun – three of us barely finished it." American food blogger Kyle Muntz, who runs the account "A Big Bite of America," sampled several burgers at the festival and came away impressed. "Even as an American, I was blown away," he said. "I'd never seen combinations like these. They were absolutely delicious." The festival was founded by Li Chenxiao, a food influencer whose account, "Xiao Li Is a Bit Hungry," has more than two million followers across social media. Li built his following through short-form videos, including more than 1,000 burger reviews. His experience gave him a close understanding of what appeals to younger consumers: some are willing to wait in line for up to two hours to try a particular dish, while others will travel to another city to visit a popular food spot. Drawing on these insights, Li designed the festival as more than a food event, combining burgers with a wide range of activities. The idea was to create a place where people could meet, explore and share experiences, as well as enjoy good food.

Credit: Ti Gong

The first Shanghai edition in 2025 drew 1.8 million visits in 12 days. Shanghai Institute of Industry Transition and Development Senior Researcher Xia Yu believes that the burger festival is not an isolated food event but rather a microcosm through which to observe shifts in urban consumption and governance. Minhang's detailed and tailored governance ensures a smooth festival. More than 20 coordination meetings preceded opening day. Nine departments worked in lockstep, with over 7,800 support staff deployed. Patrol teams covered the site from 9am to 10pm in paired shifts, reporting problems in a shared group chat that routed each issue to the right agency within minutes. The festival's success did not stop at the gate. During the 17 days, the surrounding Wuzhong Road commercial area logged 3.84 million visits, up 111 percent from a year ago, and revenue also went up 15 percent to 317 million yuan. Nearby hotels saw occupancy rise 4.93 percent and revenue climb 6.98 percent, as out-of-town foodies chose to "stay the night in a city for a single burger." It successfully turned foot traffic into valuable connections with customers, prolonged shopping time in the area, and retail spending. A themed "burger train" on Metro Line 10 linked landmarks like the Hongqiao area, Nanjing Road E. and Yuyuan Garden. Three "burger bus" routes covered five districts. Shoppers were able to receive extra discounts at 22 relevant merchants with their spending receipts at the burger festival. By further linking these benefits with the nearby commercial districts and retail merchants, it successfully turned every receipt in the burger festival into a city pass that allowed visitors to explore beyond the bazaar.

Credit: Ti Gong

Tennis carnival The 2026 Shanghai Amateur Tennis League Finals and the Maqiao Tennis Open, opened at the Qizhong Tennis Center on October 31 with a mini music festival. The Rolex Shanghai Masters venue became a sports-and-culture fair with stalls, coffee queues, children's tennis games, a lion-dance-meets-tennis performance, and a small outdoor concert. The first "Maqiao Cup" amateur tournament was launched in 2012, attracting more than 800 players. Yang Hongbing, deputy director of the Maqiao Town Culture and Sports Center, said the Maqiao Tennis Open was meant to promote tennis in Minhang. He hopes to grow the tournament's profile and draw tennis fans nationwide. Minhang plans a 25-square-kilometer "tennis town," combining tennis, technology, tourism, and retail."Maqiao is an important area for tennis in Shanghai," said Shanghai Tennis Association Vice President Xue Lei, supporting coach training, AI-and-tennis seminars, and a denser competition calendar. The Qizhong Tennis Center also hosted the Chaoleli Carnival from October 31 to November 1, featuring a bazaar with 30 unique booths selling cultural and creative crafts, specialty foods, and leisure activities. It offered a unique shopping and entertainment experience with its lively, down-to-earth atmosphere and trendy vibe.