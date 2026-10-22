Business Developments Across Minhang District

Egyptian Electric Group's unit begins operation in Minhang On September 15, Elsewedy Electric (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Egypt's Elsewedy Electric, officially commenced operations in the South Hongqiao Business Area. As the group's procurement center, supply chain development platform, and trade portal in China, the company will focus on identifying and controlling the quality of high-quality domestic suppliers, building a long-term supplier cooperation system, promoting the export of Chinese power equipment and new energy products and technologies to the Middle East and African markets, and carrying out energy project cooperation, industrial park promotion and other businesses. Elsewedy Electric (Shanghai) Co Ltd is the group's first wholly-owned subsidiary established in China. As China's power equipment and new energy industry chain continues to improve, and as energy transition accelerates in the Middle East and Africa, demand for photovoltaic, wind power, and energy storage projects has surged. This, combined with the group's own need for global expansion, made the establishment of a subsidiary in Shanghai's Minhang District a natural choice. Ahmed Elsewedy, President and CEO of Elsewedy Electric, stated that China is a key part of the group's global development strategy, serving as both a hub of industrial strength and an important base for long-term cooperation and innovation. By establishing a permanent office in China, the group aims to further deepen its strategic partnership based on existing cooperation, integrate the strengths of both parties, and seize new market opportunities. Sherif Elaish, General Manager of Elsewedy Electric China, remains optimistic about the Chinese market and confident in the company's development in Minhang. The subsidiary will deeply integrate into the local industrial ecosystem and work together to deepen industrial and trade cooperation between China and Egypt.

Credit: Ti Gong

DexRobot, JD.com ink partnership DexRobot, a company headquartered in the GrandNeo Bay area, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with JD.com.

The two parties will conduct strategic cooperation in areas such as market distribution, co-creation and co-development of products, and expansion into the government and enterprise markets. The cooperation aims to accelerate the implementation of embodied intelligence in various scenarios and build a multi-level and multi-dimensional collaborative system. DexRobot, an intelligent technology company incubated by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute located in Minhang's GrandNeo Bay area, has long been deeply involved in the full-stack technology system of dexterous manipulation. DexRobot products will be available at JD.com's official portal and across JD's nationwide offline retail channels. Furthermore, leveraging JD International's cross-border capabilities, DexRobot will enhance its overseas logistics fulfillment, after-sales service systems, and responsiveness to customized customer needs, thereby strengthening its global business ecosystem. This also represents a crucial step in bringing embodied intelligence from a technical concept to a service that benefits society. Looking to the future, JD.com and DexRobot are joining forces to open a new chapter in bringing embodied intelligence into households across China.

Credit: Ti Gong

Xiangcheng Communication starts headquarters construction Construction of the headquarters building of Shanghai Xiangcheng Communication Technology Co started in Pujiang Town on September 10.

A major industrial project of Minhang District in 2026, it's expected to become a modern intelligent communication science and technology (sci-tech) innovation base integrating technology research and development (R&D), product testing, pilot production, innovation incubation and headquarters operations. Shanghai Xiangcheng Communication Technology Co is a high-quality sci-tech innovation entity deeply involved in the fields of commercial smart hardware and cutting-edge AI. The company has emphasized independent R&D and iterative innovation, and has accumulated more than 200 patents and software copyrights. The headquarters building covers a total land area of ​around 12,333 square meters, and upon completion, it will improve the layout of Minhang's next-generation information and communication industry chain, and further solidify the industrial foundation for the integrated development of sci-tech innovation and manufacturing in Pujiang Town. Sun Qinjia, Chairman of Shanghai Xiangcheng Communication Technology, stated that Minhang's excellent sci-tech innovation ecosystem and business environment provide a solid foundation for the company's long-term development.