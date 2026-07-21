[China Maxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Dashu

Dashu (大暑, dàshǔ), or Major Heat, is the 12th of the 24 solar terms and marks the hottest stretch of the year across much of China. It's also the last solar term of summer – a kind of high-water mark before the heat (supposedly!) begins to break.



What It Feels Like Right Now

This year, Dashu falls on Thursday, July 23. The plum rains are behind us, but so is the relief they brought. That means longer stretches of uninterrupted sunshine, less cloud cover, and daytime highs that regularly push past 35°C (though the heat index climbs well beyond that). It's the humidity that makes this time of year truly oppressive – even a short walk can leave your clothes clinging to your back.

Sudden afternoon thunderstorms are still common, bringing brief bursts of heavy rain that rarely cool things down for long. Dashu also falls squarely within typhoon season, when tropical systems can bring anything from a couple of grey, muggy days to heavier rain and stronger winds, depending on their path.