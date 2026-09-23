[Chinamaxxing] Qiufen, AKA Autumn Equinox

Qiufen (秋分, qiūfēn) means "autumn divide": qiu (秋) is autumn, fen (分) is to divide. Also known as the Autumn Equinox, it's the sixteenth of China's 24 solar terms and marks the midpoint of the traditional three-month autumn season. Around Qiufen, day and night are roughly equal in length; after that, the nights get longer.

What It Feels Like Right Now

This year, Qiufen falls on September 23. By now, Shanghai should be getting some actual autumn weather: cooler mornings, less stifling afternoons, and relatively comfortable evenings.

Osmanthus (桂花, guìhuā) is another reliable marker. The trees begin flowering around this time, and you generally smell their sweet, apricot-like scent before you see them.

Things People Do (Or Used to Do) During This Term

Worshipping the moon: Moon worship was originally associated with Qiufen, when ancient rulers made offerings to the moon (mirroring spring rites for the sun). The issue was that the equinox did not necessarily fall on a full moon. Over time, the ritual became associated instead with the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, when the moon is traditionally considered full – and that day is now celebrated as Mid-Autumn Festival.

Reading the three pentads: Qiufen is traditionally divided into three five-day periods, or hòu (候), each identified by a change in the natural world. First, thunder stops. Next, insects retreat into their burrows. Finally, water begins to recede. Taken together, the three signs chart the seasonal shift from wet, hot summer conditions to cooler, drier autumn ones.

Eating hairy crabs (finally!): Shanghai starts talking about hairy crab season well before there are many hairy crabs worth eating. That season is getting underway around Qiufen, although the traditional "nine females, 10 males" principle (which puts female crabs at their best in the ninth lunar month and males in the tenth) later in autumn than this year's equinox.

What's in Season

Hairy crabs may get the publicity, but fall's fruit game is strong, too. Persimmons are beginning to appear, pomelos are in season, and pears, in particular, have a special place in the seasonal diet.

Traditional Chinese medicine associates autumn with dryness and recommends foods considered rùnzào (润燥), or moisture-restoring. Pears simmered with rock sugar are a common autumn preparation, often cooked with other rùnzào ingredients such as white fungus (银耳, yin'er) and lily bulb (百合, bǎihé), intended to support the lungs and a dry throat.

Chestnuts are also back, while lotus root and taro are usually at their best around this part of the year.

Fresh osmanthus has a short flowering season, and around Qiufen it starts showing up all over Shanghai menus. Right about now, you'll see guihua showing up in teas, coffee drinks, cakes, puddings, sweet soups and cocktails, as well as more traditional preparations such as osmanthus rice wine and rice cakes (桂花糕, guìhuā gāo).