[Chinamaxxing] The Solar Term We Are Having Now is Called Liqiu

Liqiu (立秋, lìqiū), or Start of Autumn, is the thirteenth of the 24 solar terms – and, on paper, the first day of fall. In practice, Shanghai rarely gets the memo.

The character 秋 itself is built from 禾 (grain) and 火 (fire), a nod to crops ripening under the last of the season's heat. It's a pretty accurate description of how Liqiu actually feels: autumn in name, summer in substance.

What it feels like right now

This year, Liqiu falls on today, August 7. The days immediately after Liqiu are notorious for the 秋老虎 (qiūlǎohǔ), or "autumn tiger" – a stretch of high heat and humidity that can be every bit as oppressive as Dashu (Major Heat), sometimes lasting into September.

The shift is real, but it's subtle: slightly shorter days, the faintest drop in humidity by early evening, maybe a breeze after dark that wasn't there in July. The air still feels unmistakably like summer, but the edges are beginning to soften.

Things people do (or used to do) during this term

Putting on "autumn fat" (贴秋膘, tiē qiūbiāo): Summer heat was thought to sap both appetite and body weight, so Liqiu became the traditional time to eat heartier, more nourishing foods and regain what had been lost. Depending on the region, that might mean braised pork, roast duck, dumplings, or other rich, celebratory dishes. Today, the phrase is often invoked with a wink as an excuse for a particularly indulgent meal.

"Biting autumn" (咬秋, yǎoqiū), also called "gnawing autumn" (啃秋, kěnqiū): In northern China especially, people mark the day by eating watermelon or other melons as a symbolic farewell to summer.

Eating duck: In many parts of China, duck is considered the traditional meat for Liqiu. Unlike richer red meats, it's thought to be nourishing without being overly "heating," making it a popular bridge between summer and autumn. Nanjing's famous salted duck is especially associated with this time of year.