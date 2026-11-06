[Chinamaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called the Start of Winter

The 19th of China's 24 solar terms and the first of winter, lidong (立冬, lìdōng), means "start of winter." Traditionally, winter was understood as a time of completion and storage, when the year's harvest had been gathered, and the natural world began settling into dormancy.

The calendar, however, is getting ahead of the weather. In Shanghai, lidong rarely feels like the start of winter. Autumn is still very much underway, and the city's coldest period remains some way off.

What it feels like right now

This year, lidong falls on Saturday, November 7. Early November in Shanghai is generally mild, with daytime highs around 18-20°C and nighttime temperatures in the low teens. Cold fronts can bring abrupt temperature drops, but there are still plenty of afternoons when a light jacket will do.

There's even a name for the occasional warm spell at this time of year: 十月小阳春 (shíyuè xiǎoyángchūn), or "little spring in the 10th lunar month." The expression refers to unseasonably warm, sunny weather in late autumn and early winter, sometimes warm enough to coax some fruit trees into flowering a second time.