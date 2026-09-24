[ChinaMaxxing] What Is Mid-Autumn Festival?

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Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋节, Zhōngqiū Jié) falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, when the moon is traditionally considered at its fullest and brightest. The name in English is a pretty faithful translation: zhōng (中) is middle, qiū (秋) is autumn, and jié (节) is festival. This year, it falls on Friday, September 25, just two days after the Autumn Equinox. Shanghai at this time of year starts to get autumnal: cooler evenings, the smell of osmanthus flowers in the air, mooncake boxes accumulating in offices across the city.

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Things People Do to Mark the Holiday Admiring the moon: Shǎng yuè (赏月) is usually translated as "moon viewing," though shǎng carries more of a sense of appreciating or admiring. Families traditionally gather on the evening of the festival to eat, talk, and look at the moon, a fairly natural activity in a literary tradition that has spent centuries writing about it. Li Bai alone left behind dozens of poems involving the moon. Carrying lanterns: Lanterns are particularly associated with children and remain a familiar sight in parks and residential compounds during the festival. Traditional paper lanterns are still around, although battery-powered animals, cartoon characters, and other less classifiable glowing objects now share the job. Telling the story of Chang'e: The festival's best-known legend concerns Chang'e (嫦娥), who drank an elixir of immortality and ascended to the moon. Exactly why she drank it depends on which version of the story you hear. On the moon, she is commonly joined in Chinese mythology by the Jade Rabbit, while nearby Wu Gang is condemned to endlessly chop down an osmanthus tree that continually repairs itself. Chang'e later lent her name to China's lunar exploration program.