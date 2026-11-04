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China's Import Market, on Show at 9th CIIE

by Shen Xinyi
November 4, 2026
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China's Import Market, on Show at 9th CIIE
Credit: Shen Xinyi / Shanghai Daily

CIIE in the past eight years

China's Import Market, on Show at 9th CIIE
Credit: Shen Xinyi / Shanghai Daily

Editor: Chen Jie

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