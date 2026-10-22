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Chongming Welcomes the World's Cycling Elite

by Ding Yining
October 22, 2026
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Chongming Welcomes the World's Cycling Elite
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships was held at the Shanghai Velodrome from October 14 to 18.

The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships kicked off on October 14 at the Shanghai Velodrome in Chenjia Town, Chongming District.

This is the first time this century-old event, founded in 1893, has been held on the Chinese mainland and the highest-level international competition in Shanghai in 2026. A total of 45 teams and 399 athletes competed from October 14 to 18.

The Championships featured 11 events each for men and women, covering sprint, endurance, and combined categories, with 22 champions.

As the first qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it includes core Olympic events such as individual sprint, team sprint, keirin, team pursuit, Madison, and combined events.

"The tracks are beautiful here and very smooth, and riding here is a pleasure," New Zealand competitor Bryony Botha said.

"I hope to come back again. We really want to win the race, and we will cooperate well as a team to try our best to achieve a good result in the team pursuit."

Chongming Welcomes the World's Cycling Elite
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The cultural and tourism-themed exhibition hall is set up next to the main World Championships venue.

The Chongming Cultural Tourism Characteristic Intangible Cultural Heritage Market was set up in the eye-catching pink pavilions next to the main arena.

Dozens of stalls displayed intangible cultural heritage handicrafts and artistic cultural products, while outdoor recreational activities took place.

The Chongming homespun cloth handicraft kiosks featured stunning and photogenic homespun cloth appliqués and sugar paintings, as well as reassembled old homespun cloth into cloth bags, coasters, and keychains.

Alongside display tents, food vendors set up in little tents that offered a taste of the regional cuisine of Chongming, including rice cakes, a complete lamb feast prepared from Chongming white goats, and local pig products.

Additionally, Chongming fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural items were on sale for visitors to buy and take home.

Editor: Li Qian

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