Chongming Welcomes the World's Cycling Elite

The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships kicked off on October 14 at the Shanghai Velodrome in Chenjia Town, Chongming District.

This is the first time this century-old event, founded in 1893, has been held on the Chinese mainland and the highest-level international competition in Shanghai in 2026. A total of 45 teams and 399 athletes competed from October 14 to 18.

The Championships featured 11 events each for men and women, covering sprint, endurance, and combined categories, with 22 champions.

As the first qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it includes core Olympic events such as individual sprint, team sprint, keirin, team pursuit, Madison, and combined events.

"The tracks are beautiful here and very smooth, and riding here is a pleasure," New Zealand competitor Bryony Botha said.

"I hope to come back again. We really want to win the race, and we will cooperate well as a team to try our best to achieve a good result in the team pursuit."