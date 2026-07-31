Consumption Spending Peaks During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Minhang reported a jump in consumption momentum with the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" boosting foot traffic and retail spending. Major retail establishments in Minhang held various activities during the Dragon Boat Festival (June 19–21) to encourage in-store spending. Retail sales rose 19.98 percent to 330 million yuan(US$48.7 million) over the three-day holiday, while footfall rose 17.56 percent to 3.98 million. Beyond discount promotions, event planning at significant commercial venues now includes experiential content like sports, IP pop-ups, and outdoor parks to attract certain client categories. Offline consumption has grown due to the World Cup and intangible cultural heritage-themed activities. Catering and car sales also rebounded, with client spending climbing steadily. Culture and tourism also increased retail sales and foot traffic. As many as 21,500 people visited five art galleries and six museums throughout the three-day holiday. On the first day of the holiday, 52,300 people visited Pujiang Wanda Plaza, increasing catering and retail expenditure by 40 percent compared to a usual weekend. Public cultural establishments in the district hosted 28,400 people over the three-day break as residents enjoyed local festivities. Over the previous few months, effective consumption-driven advertisements have boosted momentum during the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season." Between April and June, retail spending in the district's primary commercial regions rose 8 percent to almost 2 billion yuan. These sectors saw increased footfall and sales, proving market resiliency and customer potential. The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season will enrich consumption scenarios across six dimensions – sports, urban exploration, music, arts and culture, entertainment, and leisure activities – while rolling out targeted subsidies for automobiles and home decoration/renovations.

Credit: Ti Gong

The 2026 Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival ended at Xinhong Subdistrict on June 18. The nearly two-month campaign integrated coffee, culture, commerce, tourism, sport and exhibitions and featured over 30 themed events, attracting 7.75 million visitors, a 16.1 percent increase year-over-year, and generating 420 million yuan, up 15.7 percent. The fourth-year event has increased its reach by using coffee to connect consumers, industry, scientific and technical innovation, and cultural tourism, producing a synergistic effect. The festival featured coffee exhibitors from ten countries and over 800 companies at offline activities. It brought together over 80 merchants throughout the area's commercial districts, including hotels and cultural and sports venues. The hotel and accommodation sector generated 71.6 million yuan in May, a 26.3 percent year-over-year rise, demonstrating a robust boost to relevant expenditure accompanying the flagship event. Hongqiao Pinhui saw visitor numbers grow 30 percent and sales rise 54 percent because of events like the Hongqiao International Speciality Coffee Exhibition and the Green Coffee Bean Competition. The Xintiandi Hub hosted the "Holy Cow Festival" with beef delicacies. It had over 30 beef dishes and appetizers and sold 36.3 million yuan in five days to 590,000 guests. Zhou Xingjun, Director of the Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival Organizing Committee Office and Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xinhong Sub-district, noted that these independent venues throughout the business district have formed a close-knit network through a single cup of coffee, creating a comprehensive, immersive coffee-consumption ecosystem.



Credit: Ti Gong