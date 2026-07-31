Consumption Spending Peaks During Dragon Boat Festival Holiday
Minhang reported a jump in consumption momentum with the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" boosting foot traffic and retail spending.
Major retail establishments in Minhang held various activities during the Dragon Boat Festival (June 19–21) to encourage in-store spending.
Retail sales rose 19.98 percent to 330 million yuan(US$48.7 million) over the three-day holiday, while footfall rose 17.56 percent to 3.98 million.
Beyond discount promotions, event planning at significant commercial venues now includes experiential content like sports, IP pop-ups, and outdoor parks to attract certain client categories.
Offline consumption has grown due to the World Cup and intangible cultural heritage-themed activities. Catering and car sales also rebounded, with client spending climbing steadily.
Culture and tourism also increased retail sales and foot traffic. As many as 21,500 people visited five art galleries and six museums throughout the three-day holiday.
On the first day of the holiday, 52,300 people visited Pujiang Wanda Plaza, increasing catering and retail expenditure by 40 percent compared to a usual weekend.
Public cultural establishments in the district hosted 28,400 people over the three-day break as residents enjoyed local festivities.
Over the previous few months, effective consumption-driven advertisements have boosted momentum during the "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season."
Between April and June, retail spending in the district's primary commercial regions rose 8 percent to almost 2 billion yuan. These sectors saw increased footfall and sales, proving market resiliency and customer potential.
The Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season will enrich consumption scenarios across six dimensions – sports, urban exploration, music, arts and culture, entertainment, and leisure activities – while rolling out targeted subsidies for automobiles and home decoration/renovations.
The 2026 Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival ended at Xinhong Subdistrict on June 18.
The nearly two-month campaign integrated coffee, culture, commerce, tourism, sport and exhibitions and featured over 30 themed events, attracting 7.75 million visitors, a 16.1 percent increase year-over-year, and generating 420 million yuan, up 15.7 percent.
The fourth-year event has increased its reach by using coffee to connect consumers, industry, scientific and technical innovation, and cultural tourism, producing a synergistic effect.
The festival featured coffee exhibitors from ten countries and over 800 companies at offline activities. It brought together over 80 merchants throughout the area's commercial districts, including hotels and cultural and sports venues. The hotel and accommodation sector generated 71.6 million yuan in May, a 26.3 percent year-over-year rise, demonstrating a robust boost to relevant expenditure accompanying the flagship event.
Hongqiao Pinhui saw visitor numbers grow 30 percent and sales rise 54 percent because of events like the Hongqiao International Speciality Coffee Exhibition and the Green Coffee Bean Competition.
The Xintiandi Hub hosted the "Holy Cow Festival" with beef delicacies. It had over 30 beef dishes and appetizers and sold 36.3 million yuan in five days to 590,000 guests.
Zhou Xingjun, Director of the Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival Organizing Committee Office and Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Xinhong Sub-district, noted that these independent venues throughout the business district have formed a close-knit network through a single cup of coffee, creating a comprehensive, immersive coffee-consumption ecosystem.
The Reeb Creative Park, rebuilt from the former Reeb Beer brewery, uses sporting events and outdoor bazaars to increase footfall and spending on dining, retail, leisure, and sports.
The park has a craft brewery café, gyms, and 300,000 square meters of public space.
Table tennis tournaments, roadshow caravans, and outdoor music festivals have transformed it into a hub of activity and a center of community events.
On June 27, the park hosted a "Super Saturday" with recreational and leisure events.
The Reeb Creative Park has revitalized urban regeneration zones with regular and diverse events, attracting over 10,000 visitors daily.
Its "Super Saturday" program has shown the power of mixing culture, business, tourism, sport, and exhibitions through professional competitions, public experiences, dynamic sporting events, and cultural performances.
The district-level table tennis tournament saw Minhang and Jinshan teams compete fiercely. Minhang won its 11th straight match with a consistent performance.
The Table Tennis Carnival featured colorful themed decorations, with over 20 vendors offering not only merchandise but also various fun and engaging interactive games.
The Reeb Beer Festival, the yearly flagship event, took place from July 4–12. The event featured 30 brewery brands along with Township Football Super League and interactive activities.
The facility also has an interactive area where fans and young footballers could connect with the players. The site offers football-themed reclining seats for a relaxing and immersive viewing experience.
The venue has five primary functional areas – photo-op, interactive sports, family play, automobile show, and leisure viewing.
The riverside market had 45 unique stalls selling craft beverages and specialized cuisine.
Tarot readings, handicrafts, and well-known retail brands like Master Kong and Reeb Craft Beer were among the activities offered, creating a one-stop shop for dining, drinking, and relaxation.
Since its metamorphosis, Reeb Creative Park has strived to become a "cultural and sporting living room" for locals. It has become a district hub for public cultural and sporting services by coordinating resources from towns, university campuses, and corporations and staging district-level events.
These high-quality, accessible activities have met local residents' cultural demands, from professional table tennis championships to free public concerts.
Data shows that Reeb Creative Park now averages 10,000–12,000 visitors per day, peaking at nearly 33,000 during large events.
These events have reinvigorated adjacent eateries and retail stores in Meilong as well as the venue's tenants.
Editor: Li Qian