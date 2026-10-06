[Cultural Mosaic] Theater as a Bridge: Cross-Cultural Co-Creation is About Building Equal Dialogue

Editor's note Shanghai has long been a place where Chinese and Western cultures and ideas converge and collide. In this Cultural Mosaic column, we showcase Shanghai's inclusive and diverse cultural fabric by delving into cultural events and interviewing Chinese and foreign cultural and artistic practitioners, among other means. Haipai culture is like a pattern pieced together from colorful mosaics – rich, malleable, and full of vitality.

Autumn in Shanghai belongs to the performing arts. The 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival will open at the Shanghai Grand Opera House on October 17, while the Yangtze River Delta City Drama Season is on in full swing. One particular China-Britain co-production in the City Drama Season has attracted much attention and triggered a salon titled "Theater as a Bridge," which gathered a group of artistic creators and performing arts industry insiders in Shanghai.

Credit: Ti Gong

The monodrama "The Last Self Tape" is jointly produced by Shanghai-born young actress and playwright Zhou Ailun and British director and playwright Robert Price. Zhou plays Chloe, an actress making a self-tape for a British theater. Chloe has not left her room for two years, and this sudden audition email makes her turn on the camera again. In take after take, performance and reality, past and present intertwine, forcing her to face her memories, loneliness, and her struggles in the acting industry. The play premiered in London last year, and will be staged in Shanghai on October 16 and 17.

Credit: Ti Gong

Co-productions by Chinese and foreign creators are very common, but what's special about "The Last Self Tape" is that Zhou performs entirely in English – meaning that from the very beginning, it was a work created for audiences around the world. What allows "The Last Self Tape" to serve as an example for the "Theater as a Bridge" salon is its unique creative process and the new model it represents as an exploratory cross-cultural co-production. Zhou first turned a first draft written in her native language, Chinese, into English, and asked Price to revise and polish it according to native English speakers' conventions. However, Price did not turn the text into "authentic" British English; instead, he preserved "the Chinese creator's use and understanding of English."

Credit: Ti Gong

"The two of us have different values, aesthetics, and ways of expressing ourselves, while Chinese and British audiences are very different, too," said Zhou. "We try to be open to each other, and looking back at these differences now is very interesting." She gave an example about the ending of the story. "As a Briton, Price felt that audiences would find a sad ending more powerful; while I thought Chinese audiences would find a sad ending too bitter and would rather see a happy reunion. So in the end we designed an open ending." This kind of co-production – or perhaps collision is a more apt word – is also reflected in many aspects of the creative process. When discussing the genre of monodrama, Price believed that as long as the story and emotions were real enough, even the simplest stage was acceptable.

Credit: Ti Gong

Zhou, however, hoped for some stage design and some stage blocking. The final solution was that when Chloe communicates with her inner self, a moderate amount of blocking is used to enrich the stage; when she breaks the fourth wall to communicate with the audience, the stage becomes very quiet, with no unnecessary design. This full exchange and mutual respect not only helped both sides understand each other's culture and habits better, but also gave the play a new international expression. Compared with the common practices of directly translating texts or making localized adaptations based on original works, this approach of truly carrying out "co-creation" from the very beginning is very inspiring. Cultural exchange is not about concealing or even eliminating differences, but about dialogue and then co-creation. Besides Zhou, an increasing number of young creators and producers have been exploring cross-cultural creation and how Chinese culture can go global in recent years.

Credit: Ti Gong

Weng Shihui, who also attended the salon, worked as a producer at the Royal Shakespeare Company in the United Kingdom for seven years and founded her own theater brand Tempest Projects after returning to China. A work she recently participated in, "Brecht's First Play," which is based on Bertolt Brecht's "Baal," was also co-produced by several overseas arts festivals and theater festivals. According to Weng, the premiere of "Brecht's First Play," performed in Chinese, happened in the Netherlands earlier this year. The audience included Chinese living overseas as well as foreign spectators who are curious about the German playwright and about how Chinese people would interpret his work.

Credit: Ti Gong