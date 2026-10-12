[Current Trend] Foreign Tourists Fill Their Suitcases as 'China Haul' Goes Viral

Credit: Imaginechina

During the recent National Day holiday from October 1 to 7, Shanghai recorded more than 20.2 million tourist visits, underscoring the city's growing appeal as an international metropolis. According to the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection, the city remained a popular destination for international travelers. A total of 89,000 foreign nationals entered China through Shanghai's ports during the seven-day holiday. More than 50,000 took advantage of visa-free entry policies or the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all foreign arrivals. Meanwhile, a new buzzword, "China Haul," has been gaining traction on overseas social media, attracting likes and prompting a flood of comments from netizens eager to find shopping links. The term refers to videos in which foreign visitors arrive in China with empty suitcases and leave with them packed full of purchases. Through shopping sprees and unboxing videos, inbound tourists are showcasing the products they discover in China to audiences around the world. From "China Travel" to "China Shopping," from "China Cool" to "Chinamaxxing" (embracing all Chinese lifestyles), and now "China Haul," a growing range of "China+" buzzwords has been on the rise across overseas social media in recent years. Together, these trends reflect the growing appeal of Chinese culture, products and lifestyles, while creating new opportunities for cultural exchange and interaction between China and the rest of the world.

Credit: Chen Chen / Xinhua

For many foreign tourists, arriving in China with several empty suitcases and shopping until they drop has become part of the travel experience. One overseas influencer said that before visiting China, half of their trip research focused on sightseeing, while the other half was devoted to shopping must-haves. Foreign netizen Con, for example, posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing the items he had purchased in China, captioning it: "China Haul. Someone take my card away, please, or hand me a new one." The trend is also reshaping how some foreign visitors perceive the country. Australian vlogger and commentator Andre Longginou says traveling in China can "blow your mind," particularly when his firsthand experiences differ sharply from the way China is often portrayed in Western media. "It's like looking into the future," he adds. For years, the go-to Chinese souvenirs for foreign tourists were tea, silk and panda plush toys. "Made in China" was long associated with affordability in the minds of global consumers. That perception, however, is evolving. DJI drones, Pop Mart collectibles and loquat syrup are emerging as three popular picks among international shoppers, reflecting the diversity of products now attracting overseas attention.

Indeed, "China Haul" unboxing videos feature an eclectic mix of purchases, from Insta360 cameras and Huawei foldable phones to designer handbags, traditional Chinese herbal pills and moxibustion products. Increasingly, overseas consumers are drawn to Chinese products not simply for their affordability, but also for their design, quality and innovation. China is experiencing a shift from "China-made" to "China-bought" – evolving from a global manufacturing powerhouse into a shopping destination in its own right. From cutting-edge tech gadgets to suitcases filled with lifestyle products, the "China Haul" shopping list continues to expand. Bags and shoes, affordable cosmetics, trendy collectibles and fragrances are finding their way into overseas visitors' luggage. With a combination of quality, distinctive Eastern aesthetics and emotional appeal, Chinese brands are increasingly capturing the attention of global consumers. Perhaps even more striking is the extent to which some visitors immerse themselves in everyday Chinese life. Some foreign tourists have learned to shop on domestic e-commerce platforms such as Taobao and JD.com and order food through Meituan, arranging to have parcels delivered to their hotel. Others order takeout to their hotel simply to experience delivery by robot. For many, these everyday conveniences offer a glimpse of what they imagine the future might look like.