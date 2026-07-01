Enjoy Jewelry Craftsmanship at the Diamond and Gems Show

The 2026 Shanghai Diamond and Gems Cultural Week opened on June 26 in Huangpu District, attracting jewelry designers, gemstone cutting experts, prominent brands, and jewelry enthusiasts from both home and abroad. A highlight of the week is "The Realm of Extraordinary Jewelry Craftsmanship," a custom jewelry show. Visitors may get a closer look at how unpolished gems are converted into works of beauty during the exhibition, which includes dazzling jewelry pieces, live gemstone cutting demonstrations, jewelry design manuscripts, and bespoke jewelry workshops.

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Victor Tuzlukov, a three-time Guinness World Records holder, will provide live gemstone cutting demonstrations during the show.

"My mission here is to demonstrate how to transform gemstone cutting into art," Tuzlukov said. He claimed his work focuses on both the value and meaning of cutting craftsmanship in gemstones. "I not only make unusual designs of stones, not only precision cut, but I try to give meaning to the gemstones." When asked what kind of stone they are looking at, he says the name of the cutting design first, rather than the material.

Tuzlukov told Shanghai Daily that the city may influence his future works. He said he liked how the city blends history with the modern. "It creates an unbelievable pattern."

Jewelry designers from diverse cultures are also participating in the event. Visitors can observe how different design languages interact and exchange ideas in one area.

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Francois Santo, an Italian jewelry designer based in Sydney, Australia, said his designs reflect Italian style, luxury and craftsmanship.

He was visiting Shanghai for the first time and was bringing selected works that link with Chinese culture through color. "I chose the pieces that represent color, an important aspect in traditional Chinese culture." Santo finds Shanghai exciting, aesthetically beautiful and romantic, especially the Bund. He sees promise in Shanghai's jewelry fashion.



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"Shanghai is a very sophisticated city. So where there is sophistication, there's definitely room for expression of style and elegance," Santo said.

In addition to the exhibition, the week features brand promotions, handmade workshops, designer salons, and jewelry-themed citywalks around the Bund, the old town of Shanghai, and Yuyuan Garden.

Credit: Ti Gong