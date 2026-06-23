Fashion Customization Week Kicks Off in Changning
The 2026 Shanghai Fashion Customization Week opened today in Changning District, launching a three-day event focused on custom fashion and craftsmanship.
The event, part of the 2026 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season, features runway shows, exhibitions and interactive installations, with the main catwalk staged at an open-air venue at M+ Xingfuli.
The opening show featured Chinese brands including GRACE CHEN and MEJJY.
Exhibition areas brought together brands rooted in intangible cultural heritage, local design and contemporary fashion, including porcelain art, heritage-inspired textiles and modern interpretations of traditional wedding culture.
According to the district government, Changning plans to support more than 200 local fashion and lifestyle brands over the next three years across sectors including apparel, beauty, dining and smart consumer products.
In March, Shanghai rolled out the "Shanghai Style" initiative as a local design identity within its broader effort to position the city as a global hub for product launches and design-led consumption. The city also introduced an upgraded policy package to promote its "debut economy."
Editor: Liu Qi