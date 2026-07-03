Growing Confidence Among Businesses in Minhang

Credit: Ti Gong

Recent business openings and newly-established headquarters in Minhang highlight a growing confidence and robust business sentiment among top retailers and pharmaceutical companies.

CHIA TAI Tianqing's R&D center is pharma landmark CHIA TAI Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group opened its global R&D headquarters in Qianwan, Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District. The company will establish an interdisciplinary, cross-sector innovation incubator at its global R&D headquarters, leading to growth across the Yangtze River Delta and the supply chain, thus creating a biomedical innovation hub. The new global R&D headquarters spans 38,800 square meters with 186,000 square meters of floor space. The headquarters complex, with one R&D site, two core labs and one staff housing block, stands as one of the largest new landmarks in the pharmaceutical industry. Using Minhang District's capabilities, the headquarters aims to attract top R&D personnel and create a biopharmaceutical hub. It would create proof-of-concept centers with universities, research institutes and CXO corporations to help innovative concepts from process development to commercial manufacturing. It will also use AI, big data and novel materials to integrate sectors and create an innovation ecosystem fund to encourage emerging teams and innovations. Thanks to its unique geographical advantages and complete industrial infrastructure, Minhang has drawn many pharmaceutical companies to locate their headquarters, causing the industry to cluster. Over 1,000 biopharmaceutical companies are in Minhang. Four listed biopharmaceutical businesses have thrived there. Minhang's pharmaceuticals sector produced 29.2 billion yuan (US$4.31 billion) in 2025.

AI innovation summit held at Oriental Media City Oriental Media City hosted the "2026 AI Future Force" AI Innovation Summit. Experts and leaders from AI, media, venture finance and tech startups attended the event. AI-generated content has garnered attention, spawning industrial ecosystems in animation, film, short film, TV series and game creation. The three-day symposium covered "AI's Global Breakthrough" and "AI Industry Convergence and Hardware Innovation." Professionals from manufacturing, distribution, technology, platforms and investment met to discuss how AI may break down industrial barriers, alter human-machine collaboration, and create new cross-sector convergence models. The summit was held at the Oriental Media City located in the Pujiang Town, which has a total investment of 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion). It boasts nearly 1 million square meters of industrial space. Phase I of the park has over 70 cultural and technological companies and is quickly becoming a national online audio-visual industry cluster with international reach. Minhang released initiatives and incentive plans to encourage the micro- and short-form drama industry in March. The district uses its industrial foundations and geographical advantages to maximize development and address pain issues with the Oriental Media City and Zizhu National High-Tech Zone as core platforms.

Shanghai Top NC debuts on HK bourse Shanghai Top Numerical Control Technology, a Chinese aviation and aerospace equipment supplier, debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on May 20. The Minhang-based supplier of high-end intelligent manufacturing equipment for the aviation and aerospace industries led China's aerospace five-axis computer numerical Control machine tool market in 2025 with 10 percent market share, according to its listing document. On April 30, Top NC cleared the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board listing hearing and became "the first Hong Kong-listed company specialising in high-end industrial machine tools" and "the first Hong Kong-listed company in the commercial space sector." Top NC wants to float no more than 65.33 million ordinary shares overseas with a market capitalization over HK$10 billion (US$1.28 billion), attracting capital market attention. Since its 2007 founding in Minhang's Zizhu High-Tech Zone, the company has grown and expanded, leveraging the Grand neoBay science and technology innovation hub's strengths to extend its scale and capabilities.