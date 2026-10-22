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Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies

by Ding Yining, Wang Ruoxi, Rong Changchun
October 22, 2026
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Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies
Credit: Ti Gong

Apart from the flagship Rolex Shanghai Masters tournament, various kinds of promotional events during the Mid-Autumn and National Day holiday drove up holiday spending across neighborhoods of the district.

As the final leg of the year-long "Chunshen Wonderful Life Festival" kicked off, a number of special themed consumption promotion activities, such as the "Pizza Festival" and the "Art and Tourism Season" were held.

Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies
Credit: Ti Gong
Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies
Credit: Ti Gong

District-wide total retail consumption from 46 key commercial complexes from October 1 to October 7 reached 740 million yuan (US$110.57 million), a year-on-year increase of 4.94 percent; consumer foot traffic reached 8.62 million, a yearly jump of 10.5 percent.

The "Enjoy Shopping in Minhang, Explore Shanghai" consumer vouchers were redeemed a total of 870,000 times, generating sales of 347.055 million yuan.

Online consumer vouchers (distributed through JD.com, Vipshop, and Tuhu) generated a total sales volume of 292.753 million yuan over October 1 to October 3 with subsidies totalling 14.26 million yuan.

Regarding offline Alipay "Tap to Pay" consumer vouchers, over 200 merchants were covered, with a cumulative redemption amount of 5.09 million yuan in seven days, involving 21,457 participants and driving sales of 54.3 million yuan.

During the National Day holiday, a total of 115 automobile dealers in Minhang participated in the district-level automobile subsidy program, and total automobile sales volume reached 326 million yuan, with 5.16 million yuan of subsidies offered.

Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies
Credit: Ti Gong

Combo tickets for the Rolex Shanghai Masters and accommodations were offered by Le Méridien Baolong and Courtyard by Marriott Zizhu, in addition to targeted discounts for some scenic spots and cinemas to allow the ticket holders to enjoy the best of their stay.

The Minhang sub-venue of the Shanghai International Light Festival, located at Hongqiao Paradise Walk, created the "Paradise Walk Park" immersive light and shadow performance, and sales jumped 14.78 percent year-on-year.

Shanghai MixC hosted the first official pop-up event of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and Hongqiao Qianwan InCity MEGA hosted the inaugural Shanghai International Pizza Festival, featuring over 30 international food brands, nearly 10 Shanghai time-honored brands, and more than 40 retailers.

The "2026 Xintiandi Art and Leisure Season" at the Hongqiao Tiandi series held 25 performances over 11 days from late September to early October.

Holiday Visitors Throng Minhang Amid Promotional Events And Subsidies
Credit: Ti Gong

According to the district's culture and tourism bureau, seven A-level tourist attractions received a total of 522,589 visitors over the seven-day holiday; public cultural venues served 85,158 visitors and 146 activities were held with 51,800 participants. Five art galleries and six museums presented 25 exhibitions, hosting a total of 63,577 visitors.

The 10th Annual Jazz Music and Beer Festival in the Gumei area also enjoyed considerable popularity. The event, which ran from September 23 to October 2, attracted nearly 300,000 visitors over 10 days, and merchant sales increased by 18.82 percent year-on-year.

It also accumulated extensive online exposure on major social networking platforms, including WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, with total viewership exceeding 700,000.

A mixture of cultural performances, leisure activities, pet bazaar, and open-air movie screenings were held at several sub-venues during the Jazz Festival, spreading unique leisure experience throughout the Gumei area.

Suburban leisure trips were a popular choice, Pujiang Country Park's autumn flower exhibition combined with a lantern festival featured chrysanthemum displays and 24 large-scale themed lantern installations. It received a total of 130,878 visitors over seven days, a 54.93 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Editor: Li Qian

#Alipay#Alibaba#Hongqiao#Wechat#Minhang#Xintiandi#TikTok#Rolex#National Day holiday#Shanghai
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