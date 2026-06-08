Indonesian Badminton Enthusiasts Lock Horns in a Friendly Exchange
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Credit: Ethan Quek
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Players drawing lots for their duo partner in the doubles event.Credit: Ethan Quek
More than 40 Indonesians played friendly badminton matches at Beyond Borders Badminton Center in Minhang District over the weekend.
The participants played doubles after picking their partners through a lottery to spice up the action. This allowed players to pair up with different participants for every match, giving the community more opportunities to communicate with fellow Indonesians and create new friends.
This exchange, mostly promoted on Instagram and WeChat, targeted Indonesian expatriates and students in Shanghai.
Jimmy Susanto, an Indonesian who has lived and worked in Shanghai for over 10 years, has been playing badminton almost weekly since 2022.
"Sports facilities here are very good because there are many stadiums. The courts here have AC (air conditioning). We can play even in the summer. There is no AC in Indonesia, and it can get scorching... like a sauna," Susanto said.
Indonesian medical student in China, Christine Carleone Winata, added, "It's clean and up to badminton standards. It has excellent facilities," she said. "I like it."
Editor: Fu Rong