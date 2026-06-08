Indonesian Badminton Enthusiasts Lock Horns in a Friendly Exchange

Players drawing lots for their duo partner in the doubles event.

More than 40 Indonesians played friendly badminton matches at Beyond Borders Badminton Center in Minhang District over the weekend.

The participants played doubles after picking their partners through a lottery to spice up the action. This allowed players to pair up with different participants for every match, giving the community more opportunities to communicate with fellow Indonesians and create new friends.

This exchange, mostly promoted on Instagram and WeChat, targeted Indonesian expatriates and students in Shanghai.