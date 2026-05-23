International Competitions Put Chongming on World Sports Map

Chongming's "sports carnival buzz" is in full swing as sports fans and players gather on the island to play and enjoy the scenery.

Sports, commerce and tourism are making Chongming more appealing to professional athletes, sports fans and visitors after two weekends of top sporting events.

The island is leveraging its ecological environment to develop the sports industry by integrating events, tourism and leisure to give visitors an unforgettable experience.

Last weekend, Swiss professional Alanis Siffert won the women's professional races at the fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Shanghai Chongming in fast, challenging conditions.

Siffert won in 4:05:30, Lin Xinyu finished second in 4:13:36, and Mai Kaiye finished third in 4:39:25.

Athletes swam in Bright Tian Yuan Lake before racing along the Beiyan Highway during the bike leg, with the run course winding through lakeside countryside roads.

The Swiss athlete dominated all day to win by over 8 minutes.

"Lin and Mai and I train together and support each other. To compete on the track today and stand on the podium together is amazing!" she said.

After finishing second in her IRONMAN 70.3 professional debut, Lin fully immersed herself in the atmosphere.

"I could feel the enthusiasm of the presenters, volunteers and spectators, and that made me feel truly honored to be here and take part in the race."

Although running 21 kilometers can be rather monotonous, every time I reached a water station or passed runners coming in the opposite direction, we would all cheer each other on and offer encouragement; the atmosphere of the event was absolutely brilliant."