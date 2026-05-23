International Competitions Put Chongming on World Sports Map
-
The fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Shanghai Chongming
-
-
-
-
Chongming's "sports carnival buzz" is in full swing as sports fans and players gather on the island to play and enjoy the scenery.
Sports, commerce and tourism are making Chongming more appealing to professional athletes, sports fans and visitors after two weekends of top sporting events.
The island is leveraging its ecological environment to develop the sports industry by integrating events, tourism and leisure to give visitors an unforgettable experience.
Last weekend, Swiss professional Alanis Siffert won the women's professional races at the fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Shanghai Chongming in fast, challenging conditions.
Siffert won in 4:05:30, Lin Xinyu finished second in 4:13:36, and Mai Kaiye finished third in 4:39:25.
Athletes swam in Bright Tian Yuan Lake before racing along the Beiyan Highway during the bike leg, with the run course winding through lakeside countryside roads.
The Swiss athlete dominated all day to win by over 8 minutes.
"Lin and Mai and I train together and support each other. To compete on the track today and stand on the podium together is amazing!" she said.
After finishing second in her IRONMAN 70.3 professional debut, Lin fully immersed herself in the atmosphere.
"I could feel the enthusiasm of the presenters, volunteers and spectators, and that made me feel truly honored to be here and take part in the race."
Although running 21 kilometers can be rather monotonous, every time I reached a water station or passed runners coming in the opposite direction, we would all cheer each other on and offer encouragement; the atmosphere of the event was absolutely brilliant."
Chinese athlete Chen Rongheng won the men's race in 3:47:22. American Simon Shi finished second in 3:54:00, and Chinese athlete Fan Junjie finished third in 3:58:50.
Competitions include swimming in open waters, cycling along tree-lined roads and wildflower fields, and running along the lake.
The event blends triathlon's competitive intensity with Chongming's ecological beauty, creating a captivating scene where "the athletes are part of the race, and the race is part of the scenery."
As the host venue, Bright Tian Yuan, with its excellent ecological foundation and comprehensive supporting facilities, offers triathlon enthusiasts worldwide a high-level competitive platform and a lifestyle of "sports training, vacations and social activities."
There were 13 professional athletes, 1,223 age-group competitors, and 143 relay teams.
The event combined professional competition and mass participation, attracting competitors from diverse backgrounds and abilities. International competitors made up 65.6 percent of the field, proving IRONMAN's global appeal as a top endurance event.
-
File photos of 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Tour held in Chongming
-
The 2026 FIBA 3x3 World Tour will visit Chongming this weekend on May 23 and 24, bringing world-class basketball to local fans.
The Shanghai leg of the World Tour, hosted by the International Basketball Federation and the Chongming government, gives teams a chance to earn Olympic ranking points and an early-season advantage.
FIBA 3x3 Shanghai is the pinnacle of 3x3 professional basketball, bringing together top teams from China, Serbia, Germany and Mongolia.
The 2025 Shanghai event combined sport, ecology and major retail attractions in a unique model.
Under the professional guidance and resource support of the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the quality of this year's event is expected to be further enhanced, and its international influence further expanded.
This is Chongming's latest effort to integrate culture, tourism, commerce, sport and agriculture in the region.
An urban mix of elite sport and festival culture characterizes FIBA 3x3 basketball.
The Chongming Wanda Plaza retail complex will host the event, allowing fans to experience street basketball up close, boost shopping district spending, and revitalize the local community, helping Shanghai become a world-class sporting city.
Editor: Xu Qing