Jiao Tong University's Chongming Campus to Open in 2028

The Chongming Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is scheduled for completion and operation by August 2028.



Located in Chenjia Town Higher Education Park, the first phase of the campus covers approximately 350 mu (23.33 hectares) and will focus on creating a first-class campus characterized by ecology, low carbon emissions, smart operations, and internationalization.

It is designed to accommodate approximately 2,000 full-time students and will establish an integrated undergraduate, master's, and doctoral education system.

Currently, the campus construction is progressing steadily.



The interior decoration of the second phase of student apartments has been completed, and construction of the library and canteen has entered the interior decoration stage.

Exterior construction of research buildings and other structures is also under way, and preliminary feasibility studies for their interior decoration are also progressing.

In terms of its educational positioning and discipline development, Shanghai Jiao Tong University's campus on Chongming Island will focus on building world-class agricultural sciences and an emerging international ecological discipline cluster emphasizing health, low-carbon, and ecologically sustainable development.

It will fully leverage the university's disciplinary advantages and combine them with the island district's unique ecological advantages to effectively provide talent, technology, and industrial support for the construction of Chongming as a world-class ecological island.