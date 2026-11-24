Trendy sports festival Jing'an's 2026 International Sports & Trend Culture Carnival brought sporting events and youth culture to parks and shopping districts across the district. The carnival included pet competitions, basketball, and hip-hop dance at Suhewan, Nanjing Road W., and Daning. On October 10 and 11, Shanghai Suhewan MixC World hosted a pet market, a pet-owner orienteering race, a charity exhibition, and an outdoor movie for the Pet Family Sports Weekend. The Shanghai leg of the Asian University 3x3 Basketball Tour took place in Daning Park from October 30 to November 1. University teams played three-on-three. National Fitness Week at Jing'an Sports Center from October 23 to 25 and the Asian Emerging Trend Sports Brand Expo Week at Nanjing Road W. in mid-November were other events. The carnival concluded with the HHI World Hip Hop Dance Championship China Finals at Jing'an Sports Center from November 20 to 22.

Art Ripples 2026 Art installations, live performances and interactive activities transformed public spaces and shopping areas along Suzhou Creek for the Jing'an during Art Ripples 2026. Along with the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the 8th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, and ART021 Shanghai 2026, the festival featured almost 100 exhibitions, performances, and other events from October 30 to November 15. An outdoor art path connected the district's landmarks including CITIC Square, PAC, Guang'er Warehouse and Shanghai Suhewan MixC World. Fruru, the festival's art figure, appeared in pop-up exhibitions and giant fruit installations.

Jing'an Global Connect Jing'an Global Connect, a one-stop service hub for international residents and enterprises at 1600 Nanjing Road W., handled 184,000 service requests and 385,400 visits in its first year. The 5,000-square-meter center opened on September 28, 2025, with seven government offices and 43 staff members to provide 142 core and 382 additional services, including employment and residence permits, tax, social security, and school enrollment. The center hosted 784 events and launched nine Shanghai or Chinese initiatives last year. They include new channels for foreign residents to provide input, services for international professionals and businesses, a foreign couple marriage registration service, and a district-level guide to foreign resident services.

Culture tour Visitors from more than 10 countries recently explored the historic neighborhoods, retail streets, and traditional culture of Jing'an. Participants hailed from the Netherlands, Cuba, Egypt, Greece, the United States, Georgia, and other nations. They engaged with humanoid robots and robotic dogs at Unitree Robotics' first Asian embodied intelligence experience store. Their itinerary included visits to the restored Jing'an Park, Yuyuan, Julu, and Fumin roads, as well as META500, an art space located in a century-old mansion. Additionally, the visitors sampled local dishes and learned about traditional crafts and Chinese medicine during their trip.

Credit: Jiang Wenjie