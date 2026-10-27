[General]
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
Joy City

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday

by Li Qian
October 27, 2026
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Jing'an drew large crowds during the National Day holiday, as cultural events, new stores and shopping promotions brought visitors to streets, parks and commercial centers across the district.

Tourist attractions in the district recorded 339,100 visits during the seven-day holiday from October 1 to 7. Daily traffic peaked at 56,800 on October 5, up 19.83 percent from a year earlier.

Average occupancy at star-rated hotels was 70.4 percent, while inbound travelers accounted for an average of 23.87 percent of overnight guests. The district's 11 theaters staged 105 performances of 25 productions, drawing nearly 50,000 people.

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Live performance enliven the historic Zhangyuan.

The International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival was one of the main attractions, bringing performances, art installations and interactive experiences to parks, historic streets, shopping areas and waterfront spaces.

In Jing'an Park and Zhangyuan Garden, large retro radio installations anchored the festivities. Event guides, audio-visual activities, robot-made coffee, and themed ice cream were available. Zhangyuan hosted unplugged concerts, robot fashion shows, swing dancing, and outdoor mixed-reality screenings.

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Light shows illuminate Shenyu Lane.

Light shows and interactive installations were staged along Nanjing Road W., in Suhe Bay and in Daning. Along Suzhou Creek, an official second venue for the Rolex Shanghai Masters, themed buses and sightseeing boats brought the tournament into the waterfront setting.

Retail sales also picked up during the holiday. From October 1 to 6, the district's monitoring of 35 major commercial businesses revealed a 16.35 percent year-on-year increase in sales. Jing'an issued consumer vouchers and distributed more than 10,000 holiday spending wristbands through its "Huanxianghai Go" mini program, offering promotions at more than 1,000 local merchants.

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A tennis-themed installation against Shanghai's iconic skyline on the Suzhou Creek waterfront.

New stores, pop-ups and exhibitions also drew shoppers, particularly along Nanjing Road W. NikeSKIMS opened a pop-up at HKRI Taikoo Hui, while Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand ALO opened a store at Zhangyuan ahead of the planned launch of its flagship at HKRI Taikoo Hui. Exhibitions featuring Chiikawa and Vision Street Wear also took place during the holiday.

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: VISION's 50th Anniversary Tour at Zhangyuan.

At HKRI Taikoo Hui, daily visitor numbers approached 80,000, and sales rose about 15 percent year on year. Zhangyuan and Maoming Road N. together drew more than 80,000 visitors in a day, while sales at Zhangyuan peaked 200 percent above the same period last year.

Jing'an Comes Alive During National Day Holiday
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors explore the autumn fair at Daning Park.

Jing'an Joy City in Suhe Bay hosted eight IP-themed pop-ups and interactive attractions, with daily foot traffic exceeding 100,000. In Daning, outdoor concerts, a music fountain and a seasonal fair at Daning Park attracted families and younger visitors. Jiuguang Center held a dessert festival featuring more than 40 brands from China and abroad, along with activities for journaling enthusiasts.

Editor: Li Qian

#Nanjing Road#Suzhou Creek#Joy City#Maoming Road#Rolex#National Day holiday#HKRI Taikoo Hui#Shanghai#Nanjing#Suzhou
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