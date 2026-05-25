Jing'an Gains from Coordinated Promotions

As retailers and cultural venues launched immersive installations, new products and coordinated promotions over the five-day May Day holiday, Jing'an saw strong gains, contributing to Shanghai's consumption growth.

From April 30 to May 4, sales in Jing'an's three main commercial areas – Nanjing Road W., Suhewan, and Daning – rose 44.3 percent, outpacing the city average.

The district's retail zones were linked by the Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an light show, Jing'an Modern Drama Valley and Shanghai International Flower Show, as well as district-wide consumption vouchers, cross-mall promotions and culture-tourism-sports initiatives.

Over five days, the three areas had over 3.2 million in foot traffic. Visitors doubled at Suhewan MixC World and HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping centers.