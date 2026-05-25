Jing'an Gains from Coordinated Promotions
As retailers and cultural venues launched immersive installations, new products and coordinated promotions over the five-day May Day holiday, Jing'an saw strong gains, contributing to Shanghai's consumption growth.
From April 30 to May 4, sales in Jing'an's three main commercial areas – Nanjing Road W., Suhewan, and Daning – rose 44.3 percent, outpacing the city average.
The district's retail zones were linked by the Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an light show, Jing'an Modern Drama Valley and Shanghai International Flower Show, as well as district-wide consumption vouchers, cross-mall promotions and culture-tourism-sports initiatives.
Over five days, the three areas had over 3.2 million in foot traffic. Visitors doubled at Suhewan MixC World and HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping centers.
Commercial hubs
Shanghai's luxury retail corridor, Nanjing Road W., featured high-end launches and experiential retail. Zhangyuan hosted CELINE's summer global launch and BIRKENSTOCK's 50th anniversary limited-edition release. Waterman and MUJI concept stores opened in China.
"The Louis," a Louis Vuitton landmark, drew steady visitors while HKRI Taikoo Hui staged "The Secret of the Pyramid Builders," a VR-based retail installation. Over the holiday, Nanjing Road W. sales rose 52.37 percent.
Using its waterfront location and cultural assets, Suhewan targeted younger consumers with experiential retail and pop-up events. A bread festival increased foot traffic, and the "Scruffy Dog" 5.2-meter floral installation went viral.
At Joy City, Gen Z shoppers visited over 10 themed pop-ups and 20 IP collaborations. Suhewan sales reached a record 66.33 percent.
Daning promoted family entertainment, sports and consumption as a one-stop shop for nearby residents. Using Jing'an's 2026 consumer voucher program, Jiuguang Center promoted China's first "Chibi Maruko-chan Dreamland" pop-up and partnered with over 400 retailers. Sales rose 13.58 percent.
Consumption vouchers
Jing'an used Vitality and Gourmet vouchers to boost dining, retail and lifestyle spending.
The Vitality Voucher targeted restaurants and fashion stores. Discounts were enabled in-store without pre-registration. Heavy traffic to redemption sites had a leverage ratio of roughly 12 times. Jiuguang Department Store, Jiuguang Center and REEL Mall were top redemption destinations.
In conjunction with Meituan and Dianping, the Gourmet Voucher subsidized international cuisine and specialized dining in Shanghai.
The "Jing'an GO" smart consumption initiative integrated retail activities, shared situations and ticketing using wearable gadgets.
Themed wristbands during the "Double Five Shopping Festival" introduced ritualized shopping to the program, which attempted to convert foot traffic into buying.
Cross-sector collaborations
Cross-sector initiatives boosted holiday offerings. Xiaohongshu and Xiaomi co-hosted the Blue Wandering Festival on Maoming Road N., creating an immersive urban space for slower engagement.
The fourth Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an light show connected Nanjing Road W. and Suhewan with cultural and retail promotions.
Jing'an Modern Drama Valley introduced theater-themed city walks. Gashapon machines and check-in points let visitors redeem receipts for merchandise or tickets.
Meanwhile, the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour exhibition at CITIC Square featured equestrian-themed installations.
Editor: Li Qian