Jing'an Moments in September 2026

Mid-Autumn gathering About 40 foreigners living and working in Jing’an gathered in Daning area on September 19 for a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experience. The evening featured a traditional culture talk and quiz, followed by hands-on activities including snow-skin mooncake making, paper-cutting and painted fan workshops. Participants learned about the festival’s origins and customs while trying their hand at traditional crafts. The activities offered a relaxed way to experience Chinese traditions, connect with local culture and meet people from different backgrounds.

Jing'an Park reopens After a nine-month renovation, Jing’an Park reopened on September 12 with improved landscape, visitor amenities, and accessibility while preserving its original layout and mature trees. New flower gardens around the entrance and lake were added along with magnolias, camellias, lotus, water lilies, and yew trees. Visitor center, restaurant, café, tea room, children’s playground, and fitness area were also added. Renovations have also made the park more accessible. The original walls were removed to allow 24-hour public access, and three new entrances were added.

Chiikawa pop-up “Chiikawa Days” at Jing’an Kerry Center (JAKC) premiers the Japanese manga and character series in Chinese mainland.

Through November 1, the exhibition takes over JAKC’s South Plaza and Nanjing Road W. corner, with two ticketed areas and a free section. “Chiikawa’s Adorable Everyday Life,” has nine themed rooms and over 100 3D sculptures of manga scenes. In Shanghai-only “Chiikawa Longtang Eats,” the characters cook local dishes including shengjian (pan-fried dumpling) and fresh-meat mooncakes, crab roe xiaolongbao (steamed dumpling), butterfly pastries, braised pork, and eight-treasure rice in a traditional longtang setting. The North Zone pop-up shop sells more than 50 licensed items, including the Shanghai-exclusive “Chiikawa Longtang Eats” collection, which debuted globally, and Mid-Autumn Festival lantern-themed merchandise. Ticket holders only.

Tea festival A tea festival brought exhibitions, performances and interactive experiences to the Suzhou Creek waterfront as part of the 2026 Shanghai Tourism Festival. At UArt Center, an immersive light exhibition used projection technology to create a multisensory experience combining tea ceremonies, hands-on workshops and a city walking route centered on Shanghai’s tea culture. A themed fair at Shenyuli, a shikumen complex at Suhewan MixC World, featured tea and snacks, fragrances, cultural and creative products, traditional crafts, local food and interactive activities.

Shanghai VIVE flagship Shanghai VIVE, a Chinese beauty brand founded in 1898, opened a new flagship store on Shaanxi Road N. on September 5. The store brings together the brand’s century-old heritage, Shanghai roots and contemporary take on beauty. It is designed to give visitors a closer look at the brand’s aesthetic while introducing its latest products and services. The choice of location is fitting. Shaanxi Road N. dates back to 1914 and is lined with historic residences, landmarks and long-established local brands. Among its 21 cultural sites are the former residences of Robert Ho Tung and the Soong family.

Street dance competition Young street dancers from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan came together in Shanghai for a competition that combined dance, cultural exchange and a taste of the city. More than 500 dancers and spectators gathered at Jing’an Sports Center for freestyle, breaking and group dance competitions, with performers sharing the stage and connecting through movement. The visit extended beyond the dance floor. Participants explored Shanghai’s night skyline and visited landmarks including Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Zhujiajiao Water Town.