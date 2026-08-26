Jing'an Monthly Briefing: Highlights from August 2026

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Step into revolutionary history The Memorial of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China launched a new bilingual audio guide in Chinese and English, making the historic site more accessible to international visitors. The guide highlights key points throughout the memorial, including the landmark moment of the Party's first Constitution adoption. Visitors can simply scan a QR code to listen to professionally narrated commentary in Chinese or English.

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Museum pop-up In collaboration with the Shanghai Natural History Museum, a pop-up store at Nanxi Shanghai Port Inn offers science-themed merchandise and experiences in a bustling shopping district. Running through October, the pop-up features products from the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, the Shanghai Natural History Museum, and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum. One of its biggest draws is an exclusive line of bakery-inspired animal plush toys, which quickly became a bestseller. Visitors can also explore hands-on experiences with science designed to bring natural history beyond the museum walls.

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Tennis buzz The 2026 Shanghai Rolex Masters is bringing the excitement of professional tennis beyond the court, with Jing'an named the tournament's only official "second venue." The district will turn the tournament buzz into a wider city experience, bringing tennis-themed events to its shopping, cultural and waterfront destinations while driving more traffic to local businesses. Tennis will take over several spots at Shanghai Suhewan MixC World. Shenyu Lane will become "Tennis Lane," combining shikumen charm with sports energy. Tianhou Palace will host the men's singles draw, and a pedestrian overpass will offer new photos of Lujiazui's skyscrapers. The experience will extend to the restored Foh Sing Flour Mill, a century-old riverside industrial site. There will also be a themed cruise on Suzhou Creek and a custom shuttle bus route.

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Dance competition On August 8, nearly 300 young dancers from Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan participated in the 2026 SOC (Shanghai Open Championships) and Youth Sports Dance Exchange at Jing'an Sports Center. Latvian dance innovator Sergey Sinkins made a surprise appearance, leading around 100 young dancers in "Descendants of the Dragon," a routine he choreographed himself. Sinkins also teamed up with Zhou Jitian, the first Chinese world champion in sports dance and the first Chinese judge at the Blackpool Dance Festival, and ballroom dance expert Peng Yijia for performances at some of Jing'an's iconic landmarks.

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Fitness competition Alltra Games, Asia's first major competition centered on all-around fitness, was held at Project One at The Lightbox, near Shanghai Railway Station. The event brought together athletes across disciplines, including track and field, gymnastics and weightlifting, with professional training areas, weightlifting platforms and group fitness studios supporting the competition. The 2,000-square-meter venue is more than a gym. It also serves as a training facility, competition arena and social hub, bringing fitness, live competition and community together under one roof.

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The Who's Who of London British fragrance house Penhaligon's brought its iconic Portraits collection to life with "The Who's Who of London," an immersive exhibition marking its 10th anniversary at Zhangyuan Garden. Infused with fragrance, storytelling, and theatrical design, the exhibition introduced visitors to aristocrats, scheming spouses, ambitious outsiders, and charming rogues with scented tales. Highlights included the Portraits Gallery, Dining Room and character-inspired spaces dedicated to its iconic fragrances. The exhibition also offered a first look at two new launches: The Manoeuvres of the Baroness and Portraits Intense, featuring four reimagined scents with deeper, richer facets.

Credit: Ti Gong