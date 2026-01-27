Jing'an Reports 30 Percent Jump in New Year Holiday Spending

HKRI Taikoo Hui entices shoppers with its "Oh là là" winter campaign, where Louis Vuitton's "The Louis" takes center stage.

Jing'an rang in the new year with a sharp pickup in consumer activity, as holiday spending surged across its major commercial areas.

Between January 1 and 2, sales at 33 key commercial enterprises in the district rose nearly 30 percent from a year earlier. Major shopping hubs, including Nanjing Road W., Suhewan (Suhe Bay) and Daning, drew more than 656,000 visits, pointing to a strong rebound in foot traffic.

New overnight consumption vouchers boosted holiday spending. No advance registration or coupon "grabs" were required for nighttime economy zones and Nanjing Road W. commercial areas. Alipay's "Peng" function offered instant discounts at checkout for dining, retail and beauty services, increasing nighttime spending.

Commercial zones also introduced themed pop-ups and immersive experiences to keep consumers engaged.

On Nanjing Road W., retailers leaned into premium and trend-led offerings. HKRI Taikoo Hui launched its "Oh là là" winter campaign, posting nearly 40 percent year-on-year sales growth over the holiday. Jing'an Kerry Center rolled out Swirling Karneval, while Zhangyuan hosted a PIAGET pop-up experience store.

In Suhewan, art and life were integrated. Jing'an Joy City hosted a midnight countdown party for New Year's Eve, offering younger consumers city views, interactive activities and dining. Twelve pop-up events ran simultaneously inside the mall, helping drive a noticeable rise in sales. The nearby Suhewan MixC World "Poetry Wander" event along Suzhou Creek saw sales rise nearly 50 percent from a year earlier.

Daning, meanwhile, targeted families and experience-driven spending. Jiuguang Center unveiled the 1,000-square-meter "Pingu Polar Adventure Island," featuring a real ice rink. Jing'an IMIX Park brought "My Little Pony Fairytale World" to Shanghai for the first time, attracting large numbers of families.

Cultural and tourism offerings also played a growing role in driving consumption. Jing'an's commercial areas hosted nearly 20 cultural events during the holiday, sending culture- and tourism-related spending in core shopping zones up almost 30 percent year over year. Events included "Yao A Yao" VR music film screenings at Zhangyuan, a Xu Beihong art exhibition at CITIC Square and Chen Chuanduan's solo show at Fotografiska Shanghai.

Live performances added to the momentum. Dozens of shows, including the "Sleep No More" New Year's Eve party, the Victor Wong concert and multiple comedy specials, were staged across the district, creating a growing "theater, shopping district and outdoor space" performance network and giving residents and visitors more reasons to stay out and spend money.