[General]
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
Joy City

Jing'an Reports 30 Percent Jump in New Year Holiday Spending

by Li Qian
January 27, 2026
Share Article:

  • A New Year dancing event at Zhangyuan

    Credit: Ti Gong

  • Xu Beihong art exhibition at CITIC Square

    Credit: Rinceau / Ti Gong

  • HKRI Taikoo Hui entices shoppers with its "Oh là" winter campaign, where Louis Vuitton's "The Louis" takes center stage.

    Credit: Ti Gong
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Jing'an rang in the new year with a sharp pickup in consumer activity, as holiday spending surged across its major commercial areas.

Between January 1 and 2, sales at 33 key commercial enterprises in the district rose nearly 30 percent from a year earlier. Major shopping hubs, including Nanjing Road W., Suhewan (Suhe Bay) and Daning, drew more than 656,000 visits, pointing to a strong rebound in foot traffic.

New overnight consumption vouchers boosted holiday spending. No advance registration or coupon "grabs" were required for nighttime economy zones and Nanjing Road W. commercial areas. Alipay's "Peng" function offered instant discounts at checkout for dining, retail and beauty services, increasing nighttime spending.

Commercial zones also introduced themed pop-ups and immersive experiences to keep consumers engaged.

On Nanjing Road W., retailers leaned into premium and trend-led offerings. HKRI Taikoo Hui launched its "Oh là là" winter campaign, posting nearly 40 percent year-on-year sales growth over the holiday. Jing'an Kerry Center rolled out Swirling Karneval, while Zhangyuan hosted a PIAGET pop-up experience store.

In Suhewan, art and life were integrated. Jing'an Joy City hosted a midnight countdown party for New Year's Eve, offering younger consumers city views, interactive activities and dining. Twelve pop-up events ran simultaneously inside the mall, helping drive a noticeable rise in sales. The nearby Suhewan MixC World "Poetry Wander" event along Suzhou Creek saw sales rise nearly 50 percent from a year earlier.

Daning, meanwhile, targeted families and experience-driven spending. Jiuguang Center unveiled the 1,000-square-meter "Pingu Polar Adventure Island," featuring a real ice rink. Jing'an IMIX Park brought "My Little Pony Fairytale World" to Shanghai for the first time, attracting large numbers of families.

Cultural and tourism offerings also played a growing role in driving consumption. Jing'an's commercial areas hosted nearly 20 cultural events during the holiday, sending culture- and tourism-related spending in core shopping zones up almost 30 percent year over year. Events included "Yao A Yao" VR music film screenings at Zhangyuan, a Xu Beihong art exhibition at CITIC Square and Chen Chuanduan's solo show at Fotografiska Shanghai.

Live performances added to the momentum. Dozens of shows, including the "Sleep No More" New Year's Eve party, the Victor Wong concert and multiple comedy specials, were staged across the district, creating a growing "theater, shopping district and outdoor space" performance network and giving residents and visitors more reasons to stay out and spend money.

#Nanjing Road#Suzhou Creek#Joy City#Kerry#HKRI Taikoo Hui#CITIC#Shanghai#Nanjing#Suzhou
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
New Year Festivities: Blooming Flowers, Light Shows and Celebrations
@ Hu MinLineFeb 5, 2026
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 4 February 2026
A quick look at the market, economic and business news making headlines in China.
[Open Sesame] Yo... Expats CAN Use Community Centers – a Guide!
[Hai Guide]
[Open Sesame] Yo... Expats CAN Use Community Centers – a Guide!
Shimen No. 2 Road Subdistrict kicks off 2026 with Party-led initiatives that deepen community governance, bringing residents and international friends closer together.
Shanghai Sets 5% Growth Target For The Year
[News]
Shanghai Sets 5% Growth Target For The Year
Shanghai has set a growth target of about 5 percent for 2026, outlining plans to expand foreign investment, boost tourism and accelerate infrastructure projects.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud