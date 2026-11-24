The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai ended another year of increased company engagement and commercial opportunities for Jing 'an District. Jing'an has been one of Shanghai's top core metropolitan districts in terms of the scale of its foreign-related economy for several years. This year's expo attracted 53 enterprises from Jing'an, compared to 16 in its first year. The district's trade delegation set a record for intended purchase orders, while making progress on trade cooperation and investment projects.

Credit: Huang Xiaoqing

Credit: Huang Xiaoqing

Philips, Sanofi, doTERRA, SYR, L'Oréal, Cargill, and Vale were among the returning exhibitors. First-time participants like NürnbergMesse and AkzoNobel joined them. Some companies used the exhibition to promote new products and technologies and strengthen local ties. L'Oréal introduced new brands, products, and innovations to global and Asian markets while exploring partnerships with local industry partners. Sanofi highlighted its efforts to deliver more new medicines and vaccines to China and build local collaborations.

Trade and investment cooperation Jing'an held its 2026 trade and investment promotion conference at the CIIE to showcase its purchasing results and investment efforts. L'Oréal, Cargill, Calvin Klein, Coach, Kanebo, doTERRA, and PMI Foods signed letters of intent at the conference, raising the district's trade delegation's total projected purchase value to a record high. Shanghai Customs presented Advanced AEO Enterprise certification to Jing'an Real Estate Import & Export Co, the operator of Zhangyuan's dedicated bonded warehouse. The certification is China's highest customs accreditation. It offers companies faster customs clearance, fewer inspections, and mutual recognition with other economies. It will help the warehouse operator grow and enhance efficiency. Jing'an is also seeking corporate collaborations to attract investment. The district introduced its "Invest in Jing 'an · Future Partners" initiative to recruit innovative enterprises in important industries and growing sectors. The first Future Partners are Cargill Beauty, Quantum V9, and INMO Technology. The companies and institutions span fashion and consumer goods, healthcare, beauty and wellness, data and technology, professional services, and cultural and creative industries. Establishing global headquarters, creating R&D facilities, constructing industrial platforms, and growing commercial operations are some of the proposed projects. The initiative uses Jing'an's international business environment and industrial resources to connect enterprises' innovation capabilities with industrial development.

Another highlight of Jing ' an's CIIE participation was the presentation of four themed exhibition areas: Jing 'an Grand Hall, Beauty Nova Tech Hub, UHD Audio & Visual, and Global Service Providers. Together, they showcased the district's industrial strengths, innovation and international business links.

Jing'an Grand Hall Jing'an Grand Hall, the Zhangyuan-themed pavilion, focused on connecting international brands with the Chinese market through bonded displays and commercial partnerships. Zhangyuan , a historic shikumen complex located on Nanjing Road W. commercial area, served as a connection point for the exhibition area. With Zhangyuan's dedicated bonded warehouse, brands could preview products and meet potential business partners at the CIIE, with selected exhibits returning to Zhangyuan for display. The model extends the six-day exhibition into a year-round product showcase and business partnership. The pavilion's design drew inspiration from Zhangyuan's history as the venue for the Sai Zhen Hui , a charity fair held more than a century ago that brought together rare goods from around the world. This year, the range of bonded exhibits expanded beyond jewelry to include luxury watches and art jewelry .

Swiss independent watchmaker De Bethune presented its DB28GS V2 JPS, limited to 50 pieces worldwide, while German fine jewelry brand CAPOLAVORO showed its award-winning pieces in China for the first time. Other international brands also displayed new products and distinctive designs. Zhangyuan also launched its " Zhangyuan 365 Curated Collection Season," an initiative combining bonded displays with efforts to attract international brands and their first stores to the complex. The 1916 Company signed a strategic agreement with Zhangyuan , while De Bethune and LIVINGTIME reached agreements in principle to open their first stores at the complex.

Beauty Nova Tech Hub Beauty Nova Tech Hub, an innovation community for the beauty and health industries in Jing'an and Daning areas, presented a pavilion at the CIIE in partnership with Fengxian District's Oriental Beauty Valley. The pavilion brought together more than 50 companies, 57 brands and over 300 products, including more than 60 from overseas. Three participating brands – Schon, SENSLUX, and Chapter XIV – were incubated at the hub. The hub also launched its TTS online flagship store for beauty and skincare products during the expo. The hub signed a strategic cooperation agreement with France's GTH/CURAE LAB medical and healthcare group to promote the application of innovative technologies and health products in China.

Jing'an also held further talks with Italian beauty industry partners about bringing Italian brands to the Chinese market, following a visit to Milan by a district delegation. Helping Chinese beauty expand brands overseas was another priority. WWD China unveiled its "2027 Beauty Inc Top 100" plan, which will draw on its global media network and the hub's industry resources to raise the profile of emerging Chinese brands and connect them with overseas distribution channels. The plan also includes a visit to Miami for Chinese beauty brands to explore international opportunities. At an industry promotion event, the hub outlined its approach to advancing beauty technology, commercializing research and medical innovations, and bringing new products to market. It also introduced business support measures offered by Jing'an. Since its launch in May 2025, Beauty Nova Tech Hub has attracted more than 150 companies. Jing'an is also home to more than 100 enterprises above the designated size in the beauty and health sectors.

Credit: Jiang Wenjie

UHD Audio & Visual UHD Audio & Visual, an industry cluster of companies and research institutes in northern Jing'an, brought 27 companies to the CIIE to showcase the district's strengths in the sector. The exhibitors represented four areas: acoustics and audio, smart displays and spatial vision, content production and AI applications, and smart hardware and interactive devices. They demonstrated the breadth of the industry, from core technologies and content creation to interactive applications. A key theme was the integration of UHD audio and visual technologies with artificial intelligence. Jupiter SR presented a spatial reality display that supports 8K resolution and allows multiple viewers to watch 3D images without glasses. INMO Technology showcased smart glasses equipped with multilingual translation and AI voice features. Other exhibits included an AI content production platform, spatial audio systems and high-precision tactile sensors.

Credit: Jiang Wenjie

International buyers saw Jing'an's UHD audio and visual capabilities and district-developed technologies through the companies' shared industry brand. Local companies were encouraged to explore foreign markets and form international partnerships at the joint exhibition. Jing'an is home to more than 400 companies in the UHD audio and visual sector, clustered in three areas: Shibei, a hub for technological innovation; Daning, which focuses on immersive applications; and the Central Activity Zone (CAZ), encompassing Nanjing Road W. and the Suzhou Creek area. The sector covers a broad range of fields, from chips and smart devices to content production and practical applications.

Global Service Providers The Global Service Providers pavilion features 25 professional service firms from the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, and Brazil, along with 11 ecosystem partners. The pavilion covers consulting, legal, human resources, finance and taxation, ESG services, architecture, and engineering at SUPERHUB, a high-end professional services hub. The participating firms offer Chinese companies support with overseas expansion, from investment planning and project development to regulatory compliance and local operations. The pavilion also provides overseas service providers and innovative businesses with opportunities to enter the Chinese market and set up in Jing'an. The district government and Orient International Holding Co signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the expo to connect professional service resources to global trade networks.