Jing'an Steps Up Push to Build Shanghai's 'XR Broadway'

The program includes a seated VR experience at Premiere Cinema in Jing'an Kerry Centre and an immersive MR game theater at Zhangyuan W7, as the district seeks to develop an "XR Broadway."

Jing'an is expanding its XR entertainment sector, with new VR and MR experiences featured in the 2026 International Audio-Visual Arts Carnival, which runs from September 24 to October 18.

At Premiere Cinema, several theaters are screening live-action VR productions from September 23 to 27, including "The World of Jia: Infinite Players" and the Venice Film Festival selections "Mulan 2125" and "Hide and Seek." Audiences can use VR headsets to experience immersive storytelling, interactive visuals and hand-tracking technology.

During the National Day holiday, Zhangyuan W7 will host "The Loulan Oath," an immersive theater production, along with related MR gaming experiences. Visitors will take on the role of "Guardians of Loulan" in an experience blending theater, film and gaming.

The carnival builds on Jing'an's growing XR sector. In recent years, the district has expanded its focus from XR content production to new offline entertainment and performance spaces. The Asian premiere of "Horizon of Khufu," an immersive experience, was staged in Jing'an and generated more than 100 million yuan in related spending in surrounding commercial areas, according to the Jing'an Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Jing'an is now focusing on technology development and content creation while building an ecosystem spanning technology, content production, platform services and real-world applications.

Under its latest policies, the district encourages companies to use AI, VR, AR and MR to develop and apply digital cultural and creative content. Projects creating new offline entertainment and immersive experience spaces can receive subsidies of up to 5 million yuan.

The district is also establishing a full-cycle support system covering project introduction, implementation, operations and promotion, with support ranging from venue coordination and regulatory approvals to marketing.



