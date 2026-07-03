Jing'an This Month: June 2026

Business Center Jing'an District hosted a promotion session this month for investment opportunities and international business collaboration with over 120 diplomatic missions, multinational corporations, and international organizations. The "International Jing'an, Premier Urban District" event, hosted by the district government with backing from the Shanghai Municipal Foreign Affairs Office, highlighted China's major global economic hub. With 148 multinational regional offices and over 6,000 foreign-funded enterprises, Jing'an is one of Shanghai's most internationally connected business districts. Its per capita GDP exceeds US$50,000. Jessica Lau of Charlotte Tilbury said Jing'an is quick, open, and executed, while Gestamp Asia CEO Antonio López termed moving its Asia headquarters there in 2017 "one of our best decisions."

Beer fest Crowds and evening consumption increased at Suhewan MixC World during the fourth Shanghai Craft Beer Festival from June 5 to 7. Over three days, 240,000 people visited the venue, rising 64 percent year-over-year, while on-site sales jumped 49 percent. Food and beverage sales at the facility rose nearly 30 percent, and night economy spending rose 12 percent.

Rolex flagship Rolex launched a flagship store in HKRI Taikoo Hui, expanding the district's Nanjing Road W. premium offerings. The new 647-square-meter boutique offers Rolex's Certified Pre-Owned service. The brand sells authorized second-hand timepieces with a two-year international warranty after inspection and servicing. Nanjing Road W., one of Shanghai's biggest luxury retail districts, is a popular destination for global businesses entering China and for flagship openings and product debuts.

Jump rope challenge The 2026 Shanghai City Amateur League Jump Rope Series ended in Jing'an at Life Hub@Daning on June 6. Nearly 400 Shanghai residents participated. Preschoolers, children, teenagers, and young adults competed in 30-second single rope jumps, pair routines, and freestyle competitions.

Smart elderly care On June 4, state-owned Kaicheng Holdings presented its "Kaicheng Heyang" aged care brand at the International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Healthcare Shanghai 2026. Free AI-based brain health exams for elderly visitors utilizing smart gadgets to detect cognitive decline and dementia risk were available at the event. Shanghai's elderly population is growing, with 37 percent of individuals over 60. Ten to 15 percent are at risk of cognitive impairment, much of which goes undiagnosed. The organization offers non-drug rehabilitation, music therapy, and wellness programs to at-risk individuals and works with hospitals to facilitate referrals and follow-up care.

Ingenious youth The 2026 Jing'an District Youth Science and Technology Innovation Summit concluded last month. Local primary and secondary school students presented smart cleaning equipment, geometry tools, and urban ecological studies. The event highlighted hands-on experimentation and applied science learning among students. Jing'an Children's Palace launched a "1+N" network of science education bases to share resources and improve school-extracurricular cooperation.