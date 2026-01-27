Key Initiatives to Improve Residents' Livelihoods in 2026

Elderly care

1. Provide one-touch emergency call services for 2,000 older people with special needs 2. Introduce smart water-meter monitoring for 1,000 households of older residents, including those living alone 3. Convert 100 beds for specialized care for people with cognitive conditions 4. Expand integrated medical and elder care services 5. Open 10 neighborhood-based elder care service stations 6. Add three community dining halls for older residents 7. Hold 200 community digital skills sessions for older people 8. Train 100 mid- and senior-level care workers and 100 caregivers in dementia care

Education

1. Add one new specialty, "Baby House," and upgrade 25 existing ones 2. Run 56 summer and winter classes for primary school students 3. Provide free vision screening and eye-axis measurements for 80,000 children and teenagers aged 4 to 18 4. Hold 200 children's art education sessions 5. Upgrade 15 "Family + Reading Rooms"

Housing

1. Add and secure 1,600 new low-rent, high-quality rental housing beds for frontline workers 2. Renovate and upgrade 1.2 million square meters of older housing 3. Carry out small-scale home improvements for 14 families with children in difficult circumstances 4. Complete accessibility upgrades for 150 households of people with severe disabilities

Employment

1. Train 3,000 people as advanced skilled workers or above 2. Help 1,100 long-term unemployed people find jobs 3. Provide job training for people with disabilities, offering at least 200 training places and securing jobs for at least 200 unemployed people with disabilities

Health

1. Provide free colorectal cancer screening for 20,000 residents aged 50 to 74 2. Install 200 additional automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in residential communities and key public places, and train 2,900 certified first responders 3. Open 15 community mental health clinics, two standardized community dental clinics, and three standardized community outpatient surgery rooms 4. Train 100 medical care assistants in professional skills 5. Establish two community nursing centers and one community health management center 6. Offer health checkups for 2,000 people with disabilities 7. Provide 2,500 assisted medical visits for elderly people with visual or hearing impairments and other residents with special needs

Culture

1. Stage 6,000 free or low-cost performances, exhibitions and arts education activities 2. Offer 160,000 low-cost movie tickets 3. Hold 300 public reading promotion events 4. Open 25 teaching sites for the Shanghai Citizens' Night School 5. Host 70 "Lunchtime Hour" music salons 6. Add 30 digital culture and tourism guide points in historic architecture

Sports

1. Provide discounted access to district-owned sports venues for 150,000 visits 2. Deliver discounted sports services to 100,000 people 3. Offer 13,000 free physical fitness assessments 4. Build 40 community fitness sites, two public fitness walking trails and one fitness hub, and upgrade one public sports venue 5. Establish two senior fitness and health centers

Urban environment

1. Complete 17 road repair and drainage improvement projects, including moving overhead power lines underground 2. Add 30,000 square meters of public green space, a 1-kilometer greenway and 10,000 square meters of vertical greenery 3. Open one urban park and three pocket parks

Public services

1. Upgrade four standardized wet markets 2. Add three lunch canteens for office workers 3. Install 14 smart recycling collection units in residential communities