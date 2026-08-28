LANXESS Vision: Being Globally Active With Strong Local Orientation

German specialty chemicals company LANXESS says that it remains committed to local innovation and collaboration through expertise and technology knowhow on emerging industries.

The Cologne-based company reported improved sales and earnings in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the prior year.

LANXESS Chief Financial Officer Oliver Stratmann said the company is looking at more value-driven growth instead of just expanding size as it keeps up innovation and development efforts on a number of emerging industries in China, such as specialty lubricants for high-speed railway and humanoids.

The LANXESS Asia Pacific Application Development Center (AADC) went into operation in June 2021 at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park.

"The AADC has been our main pillar to attract young talent in China, and also where we can respond to customers' need for tailor-made products," Stratmann said in an interview during a recent visit to Shanghai.

It also serves as a market sensor where it adjusts products to exactly what the local market needs.

"The Shanghai Chemical Industry Park also plays an important role as an interactive platform for us to better connect with customers and make sure our local offerings are in line with relevant laws and regulations," he added.

"Being globally active and having strong orientation locally are important for our business in the future."

LANXESS aims to become a climate neutral company by 2040 and expects to make its entire upstream and downstream value chain climate-neutral by 2050.

"China's 15th Five-Year Plan has also placed greater emphasis on sustainability and we're also moving towards that same direction with a consistent approach," Stratmann observed.