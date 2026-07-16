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Lotus-themed summer fair opens at Daning Park

by shanghaigov
July 16, 2026
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Daning Park in Jing'an district will host a lotus-themed summer fair from July 18 to Aug 2, offering visitors daytime lotus viewing and evening performances.

Lotus ponds in full bloom

During the fair, the park's lotus ponds will be filled with summer blooms, with thousands of lotus flowers and water lilies blanketing the landscape. More than 100 potted lotus and water lily plants will also be placed along the walking routes.

A newly installed misting system will operate in cycles from 10 am to 9:40 pm, enveloping the ponds in a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere.

Daning Park lotus.jpg

​A lotus flower in full bloom at Daning Park. [Photo by Shery/Daning Park]

Waterfront markets and evening shows

The fair features food, cultural and creative, and floating markets, adding a lively touch to the summer scene.

On weekends from 4:30 pm to 9 pm, visitors can enjoy fountain shows, water screen light displays, intangible heritage performances including molten iron fireworks, and water-based fire pot shows, as well as fish lantern parades.

A fire performer puts on a show above the water..jpg

​A performer puts on a fire show above the water. [Photo/Daning Park]

Visitors gather around the fountain show.jpg

​Visitors gather around the fountain show. [Photo/Daning Park]

New cultural and creative products

Visitors can also get creative with a new souvenir launched at the fair — a hand-painted ceramic cup. Each cup includes watercolor pens, so guests can create their own designs and bring home a personal keepsake from their summer visit.

If you go

When: July 18 to Aug 2

Where: Daning Park, No 288 West Guangzhong Road, Jing'an district

Admission: Free, no reservation required

Note: Outdoor performances may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather conditions. For the latest announcements, check the park's official WeChat account.

Source: Daning Park

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